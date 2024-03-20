Senhwa Biosciences Announces First Patient Dosed in the Phase II Study of Silmitasertib in Patients with Community-Acquired Pneumonia Associated with Viral Infection in Taiwan

TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. (TPEx: 6492), a drug development company focusing on first-in-class therapeutics for oncology, rare diseases, and infectious diseases, announced today that their first patient has been successfully dosed in the phase II study of Silmitasertib (CX-4945) in patients with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) associated with viral infection in Taiwan. This trial is to investigate whether early medical intervention of Silmitasertib restrains the progression of CAP by inhibiting the elevated cytokine release associated with SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza viruses.

This phase II trial is led by an inter-hospital team specializing in infectious diseases, with extensive experiences in carrying out large-scale international clinical trials for various anti-viral new drugs. The study team consists of five well-known hospitals including National Taiwan University Hospital, National Taiwan University Cancer Center, Far Eastern Memorial Hospital, Tri-Service General Hospital and Taoyuan General Hospital, Ministry of Health and Welfare.

According to the latest warning issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) that the globe may face another wave of pandemic of Disease X, possibly caused by the evolution of influenza, novel coronavirus strains, or a new pathogen unknown to humans. In addition, the reported case of the first human infection with avian flu and subsequent death in mainland China earlier this year promoted the WHO to conduct a risk assessment for transmission.

Silmitasertib (CX-4945) developed by Senhwa Biosciences possesses a novel mechanism that targets human host cells, making it less susceptible to the effects of viral mutations. The purpose of this trial is to give early medical intervention in the course of the disease with Silmitasertib (CX-4945) as to prevent the progression of CAP, to avoid hospitalization and enhance the subject's clinical condition, while reducing the risks associated with elevated cytokine release related to infections of new coronaviruses or influenza viruses.

Furthermore, compared to Silmitasertib (CX-4945), the next-generation drug CX-8184 exhibits higher activity and better neutralizing and inhibiting abilities against viruses. It is currently being developed to be administered directly to the lungs, aiming to become a novel treatment with convenient usage and broad-spectrum antiviral potential, if successful.

About Silmitasertib

Silmitasertib is a first-in-class small molecule drug that targets the CK2 protein and acts as a CK2 inhibitor. Clinical studies thus far have shown Silmitasertib to be safe and well-tolerated in humans and is easily administered with its oral formulation. Silmitasertib is currently under development through several oncology programs in adults and children with recurrent/advanced or metastatic cancer. To date, three Phase I and one Phase I/II study of Silmitasertib in oncology, as well as two Phase II trials in infectious diseases, have been completed.

The US FDA has granted Silmitasertib Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of Cholangiocarcinoma in December 2016, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of Medulloblastoma in July 2020 and December 2021, respectively. Fast Track Designation was granted in August 2021 for the treatment of recurrent Sonic Hedgehog driven Medulloblastoma.

About Senhwa Biosciences

Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. is a leading clinical-stage company focused on developing first-in-class, next-generation DNA Damage Response therapeutics and seeks to address unmet medical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. Headquartered in Taiwan, with an operational base in San Diego, California, Senhwa is well-positioned to oversee the development of its compounds.

Silmitasertib (CX-4945) and Pidnarulex (CX-5461), both with novel mechanisms of action as anti-cancer drugs for the treatment of multiple indications, are the core products in Senhwa Bioscience's pipeline. Clinical trials are currently ongoing in Australia, Canada, United States and Taiwan.

Visit Senhwa Biosciences' website for more details: www.senhwabio.com

