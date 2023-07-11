Senior Health & Life Benefits Takes Service and Support to Next Level by Partnering with Integrity

Agency chooses to partner with Integrity to increase product and technology offerings available to agents, allowing for more rapid growth and expansion

DALLAS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Senior Health & Life Benefits, a leading independent marketing organization ("IMO") located in Savannah, Georgia and led by Lawrence Bradley, Sr., Founder and CEO. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

"At Integrity, service is one of the core values that drives everything we do — which is why we are so impressed when we find equally dedicated leaders like Lawrence and his team," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Senior Health & Life Benefits demonstrates their remarkable commitment to excellence every day in the way their employees and agents interact with community members and customers, their love of helping others is evident. By utilizing our cutting-edge technology platform, their agents will increase efficiencies that will empower them to reach even more families, providing the solutions they need to prepare for the good days ahead. By joining Integrity, Lawrence has put the pieces in place for the next phase of success and we're excited for Senior Health & Life Benefits to take advantage of the incredible opportunities and resources Integrity offers its partners."

Senior Health & Life Benefits is deeply passionate about serving and improving the communities they work in, especially near their headquarters in Savannah, Georgia. Through partnerships with numerous charitable organizations and their own outreach efforts, the firm takes every opportunity to engage with seniors and educate them about their Medicare benefits. Bradley, who has been in the insurance industry for 34 years, also provides a pathway for young professionals to succeed in the insurance industry through extensive field training and meaningful mentoring.

"Integrity's efficient systems and groundbreaking technology have already made a difference in my agents' and clients' lives," shared Lawrence Bradley, Sr., Founder and CEO of Senior Health & Life Benefits. "By utilizing Integrity's end-to-end platform, my agents are reaching more seniors and can better help them determine the best coverage for their needs. I believe we will greatly expand our Medicare business while also seeing growth on the life insurance and supplemental sides of our business. I'm elated and proud to now be an Integrity partner."

Integrity partners, such as Senior Health & Life Benefits, join with other industry leaders and legends who form the Integrity partner network. Rapidly growing in numbers and distinction, this venerable team is crafting the solutions and best practices that define the industry today. The financial and insurance strategies they collaborate on provide indispensable protection for the life, health and wealth of American consumers.

"I am looking forward to learning from and sharing best practices with some of the industry's most successful leaders, who have become part of the Integrity partner network," continued Bradley. "We now have a family of leading agents, brokers and managers that extends across the country. We're excited to build on those relationships and tap into their expansive level of expertise."

Integrity recognizes that agents today require technology-driven solutions to better meet customers wherever they are. The Integrity platform, available exclusively to partners, offers proprietary technology and comprehensive solutions that support all aspects of a growing business. The platform also encompasses constant product development and industry-leading technology such as impactful customer relationship management software, instantaneous quoting and enrollment software and MarketingCENTER, an on-demand library of customizable marketing assets.

For more information about all the benefits Senior Health & Life Benefits will receive as an Integrity partner, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/SeniorHealthLifeBenefits.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 500,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Senior Health & Life Benefits

Senior Health & Life Benefits is an insurance agency headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, and is known for providing exceptional service and support to agents and clients. Since its founding in 1993, the agency has focused on providing seniors with Medicare and final expense insurance products, as well as solutions tailored to fit their specific needs. Senior Health & Life Benefits serves thousands of Americans annually, with licensed agents working in Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Florida and California.

