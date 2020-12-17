Senior Helpers Earns Spot on Franchise Dictionary Magazine's TOP 100 Game Changers for 2020 List

BALTIMORE, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers ®, the nation's premier provider of in-home senior care, today announced the company was named to Franchise Dictionary Magazine's TOP 100 Game Changers for 2020 list. The annual list recognizes proven franchises that focus on filling a niche in the market, help the community and create opportunity for aspiring business owners. Senior Helpers is recognized for its leadership in the $93 billion senior care industry and providing strong support to helping seniors age gracefully and in the comfort of their own home, especially throughout the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

"This industry recognition is a testament to our company's ongoing commitment to providing the safest, highest quality in-home care to seniors while helping to lessen the caregiver shortage by providing job openings across the country," said Peter Ross, CEO and co-founder of Senior Helpers. "Our passionate franchisee owners and dedicated entrepreneurs go above and beyond to help us transform the home care industry for seniors, and this honor is due in large part to their dedication and commitment to delivering unparalleled personalized care and companionship to our local communities."

Senior Helpers has taken unprecedented steps to ensure the continued safety of its client and caregiver communities throughout the U.S. In fact, the company was one of the first home care providers to source and ship the necessary PPE to every franchise location nationwide.

Ross adds, "We continue to offer updated protocols in weekly communications to our system on COVID-19 so that everyone feels comfortable and prepared. Additionally, we offer extensive staff training with courses that include topics such as Hand Hygiene, Infection Control, Influenza Prevention and Transmission-Based Precaution — all aimed so that our clients can age safely and gracefully in the comfort of their own home."

This is the third industry award Senior Helpers has received in 2020. Earlier this month, the company earned Best Places to Work in Aging Services recognition from Fortune Magazine, based on an evaluation of more than 60 elements of the team member experience. In July, Senior Helpers was named a Great Place to Work® by leading global authority on workplace culture, The Great Place to Work Institute.

Senior Helpers operates with a vision to be the leading home care company in each community it serves. Its caregivers are trained to offer the highest level of care possible based on the company's Senior Gems® Alzheimer's and dementia care program. As the highest measure of excellence in personalized in-home senior care, the program was developed in conjunction with Teepa Snow, a nationally recognized dementia care expert, and Positive Approach, LLC. Local residents will also benefit from the company's Parkinson's Care Program, a specialized training program for their caregivers created in conjunction with leading experts from the Parkinson's Foundation's Centers of Excellence network.

"Franchise ownership allows people to follow their dreams of being their own boss and taking control of their futures," said Alesia Visconti, CEO and publisher of Franchise Dictionary Magazine. "It supports people working for themselves but not by themselves. It's a community of professionals all supporting successful business ownership. A brand that earns the Top 100 Game Changers designation raises the bar and clearly sets itself apart!"

The full list of 2020 Game Changers can be seen here . For more information on Senior Helpers, visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/ .

About Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors.

Senior Helpers was the first and remains the only national in-home care provider to be certified as a Great Place to Work. The company has been named by Fortune Magazine as one of the best places to work in the aging services category and one of the best places to work in the state of New York. Senior Helpers is named to the Entrepreneur 2020 Top Low-Cost Franchises list as well as one of Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise Companies. Moreover, the company is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership. Senior Helpers is also an active member of the Healthcare Leadership Council—an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com .

