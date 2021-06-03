Senior Helpers® Northern Colorado Named to BizWest's Mercury 100 List: Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Boulder County and Northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers ®, the nation's premier provider of in-home senior care, today announced its Northern Colorado location was named to BizWest's Mercury 100 List of fastest growing private companies in Boulder County and Northern Colorado. The franchise serves senior citizens and their families throughout Larimer and Weld Counties, including Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor and Greeley. The Mercury 100 List recognizes 50 companies in Boulder Valley and 50 companies in Northern Colorado. Among the companies listed from Northern Colorado, Senior Helpers was ranked second in flight 3, which recognizes companies with 2020 revenues between $1.8 - $4 million. Senior Helpers' professionally trained caregivers help local seniors continue to enjoy the comfort of their own home despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges.

"We are honored to be named to BizWest's list of the region's fastest-growing companies because it reinforces not only our dedication to serving more older adults, but also employing and training more caregivers, especially during such challenging times," said Gil Atanasoff, owner and executive director of Senior Helpers Northern Colorado. "This recognition would not have been possible without our team of dedicated and passionate caregivers and employees. We provide a valuable resource to the Northern Colorado community by helping to alleviate the stress associated with caring for loved ones and ensure a better quality of life for families through personalized in-home senior care."

The Mercury 100 list ranks privately held companies by percentage revenue growth over a two-year period. The top companies are divided into five "flights," with the highest revenue earners in flight one. The Mercury List is compiled by BizWest's research department and vetted by Anton Collins Mitchell, a provider of assurance, tax and consulting services to entrepreneurs and established companies ranging in size. The top companies in each flight were honored during a virtual celebration on May 27.

Senior Helpers operates with a vision to be the leading home care company in each community it serves. Its caregivers are trained to offer the highest level of care possible based on the company's Senior Gems® Alzheimer's and dementia care program. As the highest measure of excellence in personalized in-home senior care, the program was developed in conjunction with nationally recognized dementia care expert Teepa Snow, Positive Approach, LLC. Local residents will also benefit from the company's Parkinson's Care Program, a specialized training program for their caregivers created in conjunction with leading experts from the Parkinson's Foundation's Centers of Excellence network.

To see the full list of the Mercury 100, click here. Complete results will be published in BizWest's June 2021 issue.

About Senior Helpers ®

Senior Helpers® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers® has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. The company is owned by Advocate Aurora Enterprises, a subsidiary of Advocate Aurora Health, one of the nation's largest health systems.

Senior Helpers® was the first and remains the only national in-home care provider to be certified as a Great Place to Work. The company has been named by Fortune Magazine as one of the best places to work in the aging services category and one of the best places to work in the state of New York. Senior Helpers is named to the Entrepreneur 2020 Top Low-Cost Franchises list as well as one of Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise Companies for ten consecutive years. Moreover, the company is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership. Senior Helpers is also an active member of the Healthcare Leadership Council—an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com.

About BizWest Media, LLC.

BizWest was formed in March 2014 through the merger of the Boulder County Business Report and the Northern Colorado Business Report. The merger created a regional business-news powerhouse, covering a dynamic region of Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, with a population exceeding 1 million people. Major industries in the BizWest coverage area include aerospace, agribusiness, banking, bioscience, clean tech, energy, health care, hospitality & tourism, natural & organic, outdoor industry, real estate & construction, technology and many more. BizWest Media LLC is co-owned and operated by Jeff Nuttall and Chris Wood.

