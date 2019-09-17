Senior Helpers® of Hillsborough Awarded Health Care Staffing Services Certification from The Joint Commission

RIVERVIEW, Fla., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers®, one of the nation's premier providers of in-home senior care, today announced its Hillsborough location earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification as a result of demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The coveted Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects Senior Helpers' commitment to providing safe and quality patient care and further validates the company's accreditation from Joint Commission, which it has held since 2010.

Senior Helpers of Hillsborough, FL underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review on July 3, 2019. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards, including Senior Helpers' abilities to deliver and facilitate quality patient care. This is Senior Helpers of Hillsborough's fourth time receiving this accreditation, further demonstrating its commitment to the highest standard of care for its patients and their families as well as maintaining premier performance and dedication amongst its staff.

"The Joint Commission is a private accreditor dedicated to protecting the public. Through our surveys of health care organizations, we identify deficiencies in care and work together with these organizations to resolve any shortcomings as quickly and sustainably as possible," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend Senior Helpers for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care."

"Seniors Helpers of Hillsborough is honored to receive the Gold Seal from one of the nation's premier quality improvement and accrediting programs," adds Scott Fox, owner, Senior Helpers of Hillsborough. "The Joint Commission's accreditation demonstrates our commitment to serve senior citizens, and their families, by offering quality and compassionate care, helping them continue to enjoy the comfort of their own home despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges. Our team is proud to be a valuable resource for our community by helping to alleviate the stress associated with caregiving and ensure a better quality of life for families through personalized in-home senior care."

The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews. For additional details on the accreditation, please visit The Joint Commission website, www.jointcommission.org.

Senior Helpers of Hillsborough is located at 6152 Delancey Station Street Suite 206. For more information, please visit www.seniorhelpers.com/fl/riverview. For inquiries, please call (813) 336-3799.

About Senior Helpers®

Senior Helpers® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers® has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors.

Senior Helpers® is included in Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise Ranking, is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership, and active in the Healthcare Leadership Council—an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting www.seniorhelpers.com.

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.

