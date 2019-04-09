Senior Helpers® of Rochester to Host Dementia and Caregiving Seminars

ROCHESTER, Mich., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers ®, the nation's premier provider of personalized in-home senior care, and Hospice of Michigan, the largest hospice provider in Michigan, today announced they will host educational sessions on caregiving techniques for dementia patients in Rochester, Michigan on Thursday, April 18. The sessions were created in conjunction with, and will be led by, nationally renowned dementia care expert Teepa Snow of Positive Approach, LLC.

The interactive sessions will explore the unique challenges associated with dementia and the proper caregiving practices that lead to positive interactions. In addition to expanding their Alzheimer's and dementia-related awareness and knowledge, participants will learn effective communication techniques, strategies to connect with people in a meaningful way, and methods of providing the proper resources at the right time. The event is free and open to the public.

"At Senior Helpers, we know firsthand how difficult an Alzheimer's or dementia diagnosis can be, which is why we're passionately committed to educating our caregivers, healthcare professionals and the public on successful at-home care strategies," said Barbara Roden, president and owner of the Senior Helpers Southeast Michigan locations. "Teepa is at the forefront of today's conversation on Alzheimer's and dementia care and able to provide invaluable knowledge to seminar attendees. She will not only cover the many brain, behavioral, and functional changes associated with Alzheimer's and dementia, but how to deliver exceptional care tailored to a patient's specific needs."

There are currently 5.8 million Americans living with Alzheimer's, and that number is projected to reach 14 million by 2050. Many of these individuals will need specialized care to combat the disorder, and it's more important now than ever to equip caregivers with the necessary tools and knowledge to adequately assist those with memory loss.

Details on the event may be found below:

Alzheimer's and Dementia: Coping with Challenging Behaviors —Teepa will lead three, two-hour and fifteen-minute presentations to help care partners and caregivers understand difficult behavior in patients, and how to assist with trying situations. Attendees will also explore real life examples in small group discussions. Social workers and registered nurses can receive two complimentary CEUs for attending.

—Teepa will lead three, two-hour and fifteen-minute presentations to help care partners and caregivers understand difficult behavior in patients, and how to assist with trying situations. Attendees will also explore real life examples in small group discussions. Social workers and registered nurses can receive two complimentary CEUs for attending. Thursday, April 18 at 8:15 a.m. , 2:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. ET

at , and

The Older Persons' Commission, 650 Letica Drive, Rochester, MI 48307

48307

Visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/TeepaInRochester to register

For questions about the event, please call (248) 865-1000. Seating will be limited.

Founded in 2001, Senior Helpers operates with a vision to be the leading home care company in each community it serves. Its caregivers in Rochester are trained to offer the highest level of care possible based on the company's Senior Gems® Alzheimer's and dementia care program. For more information about the Senior Helpers Southeast and Mid-Michigan locations, please visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/oaklandmi/.

About Senior Helpers ®

Senior Helpers is a premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2001 with a vision to help seniors who wish to remain in their homes despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers has 315 franchised businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors with a pledge to "provide care and comfort at a moment's notice."



Senior Helpers was recently ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 Ranking , and appointed to the Healthcare Leadership Council—an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com .

SOURCE Senior Helpers

Related Links

https://www.seniorhelpers.com

