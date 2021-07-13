Senior Helpers Promotes Mari Baxter to Chief Operations Officer

"We are thrilled to elevate Mari to the executive leadership team, and are confident her deep expertise in franchising will continue to bring our company to new operational heights while delivering against our mission to provide the highest quality, in-home senior care available in the marketplace today," said Peter Ross, Senior Helpers CEO. "In recent years, Mari has been instrumental in developing and shaping our industry-leading LIFE Profile assessment tool and Centers of Excellence training program."

Baxter joined the Senior Helpers team in 2008 as a field operations manager when the franchisor had only 40 locations. As the network grew, she took on more responsibility and, in 2012, was named Vice President of Operations. Previously, Baxter worked in franchise operations with both Huntington Learning Centers and Kiddie Academy. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in business and journalism from Central Michigan University, and was a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority.

"It was actually through Sigma Kappa's national philanthropy that I was first introduced to Alzheimer's Disease Research and developed a passion for working with Dementia and Alzheimer's patients," Baxter noted. "My career in helping those who need care with Senior Helpers has been truly rewarding, and with the support of my team, we've been able to implement critical programs to ensure seniors are receiving the highest level of care to enrich their daily lives."

