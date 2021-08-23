Senior Helpers Recognized by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work® as 2021 Best Workplaces for Aging Services for Third Consecutive Year

BALTIMORE, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers®, the nation's premier provider of in-home senior care, today announced it has been named to FORTUNE's 2021 Best Workplaces in Aging Services list for the third consecutive year. Senior Helpers was recognized by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work as the top ranked national homecare employer, securing the No. 3 spot overall in the at-home category among 65 other nominees.

"Senior Helpers' mission doesn't only focus on providing exceptional in-home care for the elderly community; our goal is to also create and maintain a work environment that promotes open communication, integrity and a positive attitude for our leadership team, support staff and caregivers," said Peter Ross, Senior Helpers CEO. "To receive this honor from FORTUNE and Great Place to Work for the third year in a row further validates our commitment to providing compassionate care that celebrates and improves the quality of life for our clients, their families and our employees."

Conducted by Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, the annual ranking is based on the anonymous survey responses from 220,000 employees working in the in the elder care industry in the U.S. The assessment criteria of this award include how safe, inclusive and positive the company's work environment is. Employee survey feedback acknowledged the in-home senior care provider's aptitude for employee trust, workplace fairness and strong leadership.

Senior Helpers operates with a vision to be the leading in-home care company in each community it serves. Its caregivers are trained to offer the highest level of care possible based on the company's Senior Gems® Alzheimer's and dementia care program. As the highest measure of excellence in personalized in-home senior care, the program was developed in conjunction with nationally recognized dementia care expert Teepa Snow, Positive Approach, LLC. Clients also benefit from the company's Parkinson's Care Program, a specialized training program for their caregivers created in conjunction with leading experts from the Parkinson's Foundation's Centers of Excellence network.

Furthermore, the company took unprecedented steps to ensure the safety of its caregivers, staff and clients. Senior Helpers was one of the first home care providers to source and ship the necessary PPE to every Senior Helpers location nationwide. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the company continued to make the needs of its employees its highest priority. It continually updated company guidelines to align with messaging coming from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As a precautionary measure, employees went through rigorous staff training in order to reduce the risk of getting sick, including Hand Hygiene, Infection Control, Influenza Prevention and Transmission-Based Precaution.

"We are incredibly proud of The Best Workplaces for Aging Services. They fought bravely and saved countless lives during the COVID-19 pandemic," says Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, CEO of Activated Insights, the partner of Great Place to Work in senior care. "Years of research has shown how great workplaces contribute to lower employee turnover and better quality of life for seniors. These honored workplaces showcase the compassion and stories behind the research. Our biggest congratulations and appreciation go to these awardees."

The Great Place to Work Trust IndexTM methodology is taken by millions of employees across thousands of companies annually. It represents the gold standard in measuring culture and employee engagement.

About Senior Helpers ®

Senior Helpers® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers® has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. The company is owned by Advocate Aurora Enterprises, a subsidiary of Advocate Aurora Health, one of the nation's largest health systems.

Senior Helpers® was the first and remains the only national in-home care provider to be certified as a Great Place to Work. The company has been named by Fortune Magazine as one of the best places to work in the aging services category and one of the best places to work in the state of New York. Senior Helpers is named to the Entrepreneur 2020 Top Low-Cost Franchises list as well as one of Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise Companies for ten consecutive years. Moreover, the company is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership. Senior Helpers is also an active member of the Healthcare Leadership Council — an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting https://www.seniorhelpers.com.

