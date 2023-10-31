Agent support amplified through agency's forward-thinking partnership with Integrity, allowing for increased efficiencies and expanded client offerings

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Senior Med Benefits, a leading independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Fruit Heights, Utah, and led by Tracy Weir. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Senior Med Benefits Partners with Integrity for Cutting-edge Agent Resources and Technology

Originally a group insurance agent, Weir found a transition to Medicare products to be highly rewarding as she witnessed the positive impact she could make on the lives of seniors. After experiencing significant success, she established a full-service agency to provide broader impact in more diverse communities. Today, Senior Med Benefits' agents serve seniors across the Intermountain West by matching clients with the right plan for their needs and helping them fully understand their benefits. The firm has sustained remarkable growth by cultivating a family-like environment for agents and extending that culture to every client it serves.

"At Integrity, we're thrilled to provide compassionate leaders like Tracy with the technology and support she needs to grow her business and ensure her agents can better serve more Americans," expressed Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Tracy is a wonderful example of Integrity's core value of family. Not only has she involved her family in the business but she treats every agent like a family member. Now, Senior Med Benefits can leverage Integrity's world-class technology to streamline and simplify the entire insurance experience. We are constantly developing and refining cutting-edge solutions to meet consumers where they are and connect them with the right insurance products for their needs. We look forward to helping Senior Med Benefits serve and grow for years to come and welcome them to our Integrity family!"

Integrity's full-stack insurtech platform is built to serve agents and agencies with all levels of experience by making their business more efficient and facilitating enriching consumer interactions. Resources include MedicareCENTER, offering instantaneous quoting and enrollment capabilities while ensuring compliance; LeadCENTER, offering real-time, actionable leads; and Ask Integrity, the industry's most sophisticated AI-powered and voice-activated customer relationship management technology. Partners also remain at the helm of industry advancements by utilizing Integrity's constantly expanding technology, including extensive data and analytics and ongoing product innovation.

"The alignment I felt with Integrity's values made this partnership an easy decision," explained Tracy Weir, President of Senior Med Benefits. "Family has always been what is most important to me and Integrity is helping me create a multi-generational legacy for my family. Senior Med Benefits is on an incredible trajectory but we want to be intentional about our growth. I feel a personal responsibility to help each new agent who joins us to thrive. Integrity has supercharged our recruiting efforts and offers all our agents the technology they need to streamline their daily workflow and help their business flourish, especially through MedicareCENTER and LeadCENTER. Now that we're partnered with Integrity, our growth has no limits — the future is brighter than it's ever been."

Weir joins Integrity's fast-growing partner network, a collective of many of the nation's most influential insurance and financial services companies. Together, these leaders and icons are refining insurance and financial services processes to create transformative solutions for consumers. By supporting each other's success and collaborating to share strategies, they are working to expand protection of the life, health and wealth of all Americans and helping families confidently plan for the good days ahead.

For more information about Senior Med Benefits' partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/SeniorMedBenefits.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 550,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Senior Med Benefits

Senior Med Benefits, headquartered in Fruit Heights, Utah, is a family Medicare agency providing quality services to thousands of clients in the senior market. They pride themselves on being knowledgeable Medicare agents who care deeply about their clients and community. Service is their focus and they believe in providing quality service with every phone call, online, or in-person interaction with seniors in their community. As an agency, they treat agents and clients like family and intend to do that for years to come! For more information, visit www.srmedbenefits.com.

