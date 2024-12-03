Integrity's proprietary technology platform and industry-leading resources and support will empower Senior Med. Solutions agents to better anticipate and meet client needs

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Senior Med. Solutions, an independent marketing organization based in Snowflake, Arizona, and led by Salvador "Sal" Alcantar and Marcos Alcantar. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Senior Med. Solutions Partners with Integrity to Bring Holistic Support to Underserved Communities

Launched in 2007, Senior Med. Solutions was built on a foundation of compassion and faith, underpinned by a deep desire to serve. The agency's multicultural team finds those Americans who are most vulnerable, identifies and assesses their coverage needs and eligibility, and helps connect them to life-changing benefits. Senior Med. Solutions is known for providing agents with an exemplary training experience in a family-like atmosphere that prioritizes customer-focused care. The Senior Med. Solutions team is also active in numerous community organizations through food drives and other volunteer service activities.

"It's an honor to join with leaders like Sal and Marcos who transform the paths of those most in need with benevolence and kindness," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Their empathetic service aligns perfectly with Integrity's mission to better protect the life, health and wealth of all Americans. Integrity offers Senior Med. Solutions a solid platform to serve and grow more efficiently using advanced technology, collaborative partner support and world-class marketing resources. Through their outreach efforts, Sal and Marcos are creating an inspiring legacy of service that will empower long-term success for their agents and clients. Together, we can expand that impact even more, and we couldn't be more excited about the incredible journey ahead!"

"Our mission at Senior Med. Solutions goes beyond offering insurance plans — we're here to improve lives and help future generations," said Sal Alcantar, Co-President of Senior Med. Solutions. "As a bilingual, multicultural agency, we have a unique ability to connect with diverse communities and serve those who are often overlooked. It's our privilege to find them wherever they are and help them understand the benefits they can access. We teach our agents to view this as a mission rather than a job, and to bring a work ethic that surpasses limitations. With Integrity's support, technology and resources, we can make our efforts more effective, enabling us to further enhance our focus on mentoring agents and serving our community. This impactful partnership will help us change more lives for many years to come."

"Just like Integrity, our goal has always been to build something that will have a positive long-term effect on countless lives," said Marcos Alcantar, Co-President of Senior Med. Solutions. "We help our agents develop into leaders by teaching them to be present where people need them most. With Integrity's powerful platform behind them, our agents can operate with the highest and best quality of service as business owners. I've seen firsthand the difference financial freedom and flexibility makes during life's most challenging moments. An Integrity partnership ensures that all our agents have the resources and support to efficiently manage their business, regardless of what life brings. In addition, Integrity has assembled a team of the best leaders in the industry to support and strengthen one another. Access to these partners means we can grow together and facilitate more meaningful ways to serve. I'm proud to become part of the Integrity family — this is an ideal match."

Integrity's proprietary technology solutions help agents and agencies become more proactive leaders and achieve their growth goals. This full-stack platform includes MedicareCENTER, which offers instantaneous quoting and enrollment capabilities, supported by efficient policy management, and Ask Integrity™, an AI-powered, voice-activated solution that is revolutionizing the way agents manage client relationships. This technology is enhanced by Ask Integrity™ Shoppers — a new offering that helps agents prioritize and connect with clients most likely to experience a change in coverage, helping to ensure they enroll in plans that fit their specific needs. All Integrity technology and resources are enriched by the opportunity to access world-class leadership direction, advanced data and analytics, and creative innovation.

Senior Med. Solutions will accelerate its mission to serve by connecting with top minds in the industry through Integrity's partner network. This venerated group of servant-leaders shares best practices and builds strategies that create more comprehensive financial and insurance offerings. Together, they are protecting more Americans by better securing the wellbeing of all stakeholders.

For more information about Senior Med. Solutions and its partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/SeniorMedSolutions.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Senior Med. Solutions

Senior Med. Solutions is a leading Medicare-focused insurance agency based in Arizona that specializes in Medicare Advantage, dual eligible plans and community resource services. Founded in 2007, the agency is dedicated to meeting the health coverage needs of underserved and Spanish-speaking communities. With its innovative "Feet on the Street" outreach model and hands-on agent training, Senior Med. Solutions empowers its agents to provide personalized support to clients. The agency also hosts community events, such as turkey drives and resource fairs, to further its mission of making a positive impact on the lives of those it serves. For more information, visit www.srmedsolutions.com.

