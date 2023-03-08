Integrity's best-in-class systems and technology will empower Senior Solutions & Services agents to meet Medicare coverage needs more effectively and efficiently

DALLAS, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has acquired Senior Solutions & Services, an independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Chesterfield, Virginia. As part of the acquisition, Traci and Earle Spencer III, Managing Partners at Senior Solutions & Services, will become Managing Partners in Integrity. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Senior Solutions & Services Joins Integrity for Access to Innovative Agent and Consumer-Focused Platform

"The Spencers have shown that hard work, persistence and discipline create a legacy worth emulating," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Integrity values the same approach to success, which is why this partnership is an ideal fit for both parties. You won't find a team more committed to taking care of their agents and the people they serve than Traci and Earle. Now, they have access to Integrity's suite of shared services, resources and technology that will help their agents reach more seniors and achieve even greater success. We couldn't be happier to welcome the entire Senior Solutions & Services team to the Integrity family."

Senior Solutions & Services specializes in providing products for the senior market, including Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans. The company has dedicated itself to developing exemplary training systems that enable agents to build their own successful businesses. With strong carrier relationships and unmatched knowledge of their local markets, Senior Solutions & Services is well positioned to drive even more agent success in the field by joining Integrity.

"Partnering with Integrity will help us become even better versions of ourselves," said Earle Spencer III, Managing Partner at Senior Solutions & Services. "With Integrity's best-in-class marketing strategies and systems, we will take our business to a broader national level. Integrity's platform extends a huge advantage to our agents by offering proprietary products that have great value to their clients. Our team also now has administrative support and more comprehensive resources than we ever could have provided on our own. What I'm most excited about is the opportunity to make a difference in even more people's lives. We're good now, but partnering with Integrity is what will make us great."

"At Senior Solutions & Services, we've always worked extra hard on behalf of our agents," explained Traci Spencer, Managing Partner at Senior Solutions & Services. "Our agents know we care about helping them grow their business. With Integrity's support, we can provide them with expanded services and dedicate more time to helping them thrive in the field. Through Integrity's partner network, we are now part of a strong team of experts that we can turn to for guidance, which feels amazing. Integrity is a rising tide that is lifting all boats, and we're grateful to be part of the wave."

Integrity's partner network, a collective of many of the industry's top thinkers and icons who are committed to innovating all aspects of insurance and financial services, welcomes Senior Solutions & Services as its newest member. This influential group designs and implements comprehensive solutions aimed to holistically protect the life, health and wealth of all Americans and help consumers plan for the good days ahead.

The Integrity platform offers partners an extensive suite of innovative technology and resources available for agents. These systems include the proprietary MedicareCENTER and Mobile App, customer relationship management systems, expansive online quoting and enrollment capabilities, as well as world-class marketing and advertising guidance and assets. Integrity's shared business services offer partners the opportunity to increase engagement with agents by centralizing time-consuming tasks. These areas include People & Culture, Technology & Innovation, accounting, legal and compliance.

Senior Solutions & Services employees gain the additional benefit of meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about Senior Solutions & Services' decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/SeniorSolutionsServices.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 500,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Senior Solutions & Services

Senior Solutions & Services, headquartered in Chesterfield, Virginia, is an independent marketing organization that specializes in the senior market. Founded in 2011, Senior Solutions & Services has recruited and serviced independent agents, with a strong influence along the East Coast. With a reputation for creating opportunities and offering strategic business training for agents, Senior Solutions & Services has become a Medicare leader in the insurance industry. Each year, the company is proud to help thousands of seniors make more informed decisions about their Medicare needs.

