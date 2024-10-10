SeniorComps Partners with Engrain to Elevate Senior Housing Market Analysis

DENVER, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeniorComps , a leading provider of competitive market intelligence for the seniors housing industry, is excited to announce a partnership with Engrain . This collaboration brings Engrain's maps into the SeniorComps platform, offering senior housing industry professionals a more visually dynamic way to analyze comp data.

The integration of Engrain's industry-leading interactive map technology will allow SeniorComps' users to visualize senior housing properties and individual units in context of their surroundings directly within their platform. This integration provides a powerful data visualization solution to better understand property layout, proximity to amenities and competitive positioning within the senior housing sector.

"Our partnership with Engrain allows us to deliver a more comprehensive and visually engaging tool to our clients," said Michael Baldwin, Founder of SeniorComps. "The interactive map technology from Engrain empowers our users to explore market data in greater visual detail, enabling better decision-making in the senior housing industry."

Key Benefits of the SeniorComps and Engrain Partnership:

Enhanced Data Visualization : The new map view in SeniorComps' platform provides a clear and detailed visualization of the property, making it easier to identify opportunities from the local market's existing offerings.

This partnership signifies a significant advancement in the tools available to senior housing professionals, offering a more powerful way to analyze and act on market data.

"Engrain is committed to supporting a large and thriving partner ecosystem," said Brent Steiner, founder and CEO of Engrain. "Property maps provide valuable context to understand location, floor plan mix, community amenities and a way to visualize investment opportunities. We are excited to collaborate with SeniorComps and are confident their users will realize immediate value through this partnership."

About SeniorComps

SeniorComps is an exclusive platform for enhanced competitive market intelligence in the senior housing industry. Owners, operators, and third parties can track the market intelligence they gather themselves and access detailed information shared by others on property-level pricing, occupancies, unit sizes, and more. SeniorComps eliminates the frustration and wasted time involved in the market analysis process and empowers its members to make faster and better decisions.

For more information about the partnership and the new features available to SeniorComps clients, please visit SeniorComps.com.

About Engrain

Engrain is transforming the way people find, lease, and manage property. Its leading products are SightMap, an interactive property map platform, TouchTour, a dynamic onsite showcase, and Asset Intelligence, a map-based data visualization tool. Engrain's advanced integrations and proprietary mapping technology offer solutions for any real estate technology stack.

