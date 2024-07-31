Seniors Flourish through Interaction and Enrichment at Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living

Watercrest Buena Vista is an independent, assisted living and memory care community located in the well-known area of Central Florida known as 'The Villages' and operated by the award-winning Watercrest Senior Living. Watercrest Senior Living recently celebrated seven-year consecutive certification as a Great Place to Work. With a team of expertly trained and dedicated associates caring for seniors, the services and amenities at Watercrest Buena Vista are top-notch.

In just recent summer months, residents have delighted in the range of community events from Resident Honors Day, Gorgeous Grandmothers Tea & Pie Party, Gardening Club, Western Country Costume Day, National Hawaiian Day, Memory Care Cookie Bake-Off, and the honoring of Memorial Day and Independence Day. A special highlight was the community's Purple Fashion Show with the Dynamic Dog Club raising over $700 to support The Alzheimer's Association's Longest Day event.

"Watercrest Buena Vista offers an ideal environment, a dedicated team of associates, and an array of signature, multi-sensory programming designed to fit the individualized needs and interests of each of our residents," says Jennifer Butler, Executive Director of Watercrest Buena Vista.

Watercrest Senior Living takes a unique approach to healthy aging focusing on individuals achieving personal wholeness through participation in programs aligned with the seven facets of wholeness. These facets provide the framework for their Live Exhilarated™ program which involves celebrating the residents' story, encouraging their pursuit of new passions, optimizing their experience, and offering variety and choice to all residents.

Residents of Watercrest Buena Vista enjoy outstanding amenities and exceptional care in a beautiful community offering Southern style balconies and outdoor gathering spaces, manicured lawns and walking paths, resort-style pool and patios, and purposeful Watercrest health and fitness programming. Watercrest Buena Vista is located at 5867 E County Road in The Villages; for information contact the community at 352-604-5119.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

