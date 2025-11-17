Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Belton, Texas

Motivated by personal experience and a commitment to dignity, compassion and community, Tammy Dudeczka transitioned from corporate health care to senior home care with Seniors Helping Seniors®.

WACO-TEMPLE-BRYAN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® , an in-home care services franchise with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care receivers. Now, local resident Tammy Dudeczka has opened a new location to serve Bell & Coryell Counties.

For Dudeczka, opening a Seniors Helping Seniors® location represents the next chapter in a lifelong commitment to helping others. After decades in the corporate health care industry, Dudeczka felt compelled to pursue work that was more personal and directly impactful. Her decision was inspired by her own family experiences and a deep desire to ensure older adults can age with dignity and independence.

"I wanted to make a difference in people's lives in a way that felt real and personal," Dudeczka said. "Seniors Helping Seniors® gives me the opportunity to do that by helping older adults remain at home and supporting families through what can be a difficult time."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care . Seniors Helping Seniors® is expanding in Texas with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-receiver matching. This new location in Belton will mark the 15th in the state and will focus on serving the communities within Bell and Coryell Counties.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder care space in part by hiring senior caregivers, providing employment opportunities for them and fostering stronger relationships between caregivers and receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan . "That's exactly what we've found with Tammy as a new franchisee partner who's well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Texas."

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 37 states.

