Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Woodbury, Minnesota

Local nurse and community volunteer Rhonda Arnold has opened her new Seniors Helping Seniors® location to serve East Twin Cities communities.

WOODBURY, Minn., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care receivers. Now, local resident Rhonda Arnold has opened a new location to serve the communities across the central east Twin Cities.

Arnold brings a strong blend of business experience and clinical expertise to her new role, drawing on decades of community involvement, volunteer work and a nursing background rooted in home care. With six children and more than 25 years living in the Woodbury area, Arnold has long been involved in local schools and community organizations, including volunteer roles focused on heart health and essential needs assistance.

Her decision to bring Seniors Helping Seniors® to the Twin Cities is deeply personal. Arnold witnessed the challenges her mother faced as the primary caregiver for her grandmother, who battled Alzheimer's disease and spent three years in hospice care. The experience highlighted the need for compassionate, consistent caregivers and the importance of combating isolation among aging adults.

"Growing up with the support of a close-knit community inspired me to give back and make a meaningful impact," Arnold said. "During my years as a registered nurse providing home care, I saw firsthand how many seniors desperately wanted to remain in their homes but felt increasingly lonely as they became more medically frail. I want to help alleviate the issues of isolation, depression and loneliness by offering an alternative for both receivers and their families — especially those juggling life in the 'Sandwich Generation.'"

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Minnesota with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-receiver matching. This new location in Woodbury will mark the fourth in the state and will focus on serving Woodbury, Eagan, Stillwater, northern Washington County, Roseville and St. Paul communities.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan . "That's exactly what we've found with Rhonda as a new franchisee partner, who is well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Minnesota."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors