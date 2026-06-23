Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Dubuque, Iowa

Cody Strub was inspired by his family's caregiving experience and now plans to help families in eastern Iowa and the greater Dubuque region.

DUBUQUE, Iowa, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care receivers. Now, local resident Cody Strub has opened a new location to serve the Greater Dubuque, Maquoketa, Clinton, Dyersville, Guttenberg and Manchester communities as well as neighboring communities in southwest Wisconsin, including Lancaster, Platteville and Fennimore.

After spending years in the corporate world, Strub felt called to do something more meaningful in the next chapter of his life. This calling became personal when his family went through senior care challenges of their own. Strub's mom suffered a seizure and needed time to recover, and his dad has COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease). Due to his parents living in rural Iowa, Strub and his brother were not close by when his parents needed support the most. Strub quickly realized the hardest part wasn't simply finding care, it was finding care they were actually comfortable with. They had no interest in assisted living or care that felt clinical or impersonal. They wanted to stay in their home, maintain their independence, and have someone around they trusted, related to, and genuinely enjoyed spending time with.

In the short term, Strub became one of his parents' caregivers. He was grateful to be there for them, but the experience also showed him how quickly caregiving can change the relationship between a parent and child. As he took on more responsibility and helped make difficult decisions, he saw firsthand how much pressure families can feel in those moments. That experience ultimately led Strub to leave his corporate career and launch Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services, where he can help other families find support while protecting the relationships that matter most.

"My goal is to help families navigate these situations with compassion and understanding, giving seniors the opportunity to remain safely and comfortably in the homes they love while receiving care from someone they truly connect with," Strub said.

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services is expanding in Iowa with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-care receiver matching. This new location in the Dubuque community will mark the fourth in the state and will focus on serving the communities of Greater Dubuque, Maquoketa, Clinton, Dyersville, Guttenberg and Manchester as well as neighboring communities in southwest Wisconsin, including Lancaster, Platteville and Fennimore.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Cody as a new franchise partner, who is well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Iowa."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors