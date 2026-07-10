Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Sun City and Peoria, Arizona

Julie Vasquez Brings Lifelong Commitment to Service and Compassionate In-Home Care to Arizona's West Valley

PHOENIX, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Julie Vasquez has opened a new location to serve Sun City, Peoria and surrounding communities in the Phoenix metro area.

Vasquez brings more than 13 years of leadership experience in enterprise technology and high- growth B2B SaaS, where she led product management and product marketing initiatives for one of the world's leading industrial technology conglomerates, along with multiple fast-scaling B2B SaaS companies.

Her decision to join Seniors Helping Seniors® is rooted in a lifelong commitment to serving others. In college, Vasquez directed activities in nursing homes, gaining firsthand insight into the social and emotional needs of older adults. Vasquez has volunteered in hospitals, mentored youth, led community programs and served organizations dedicated to strengthening underserved communities.

"Seniors Helping Seniors® sits at the intersection of everything I've worked toward in my life," Vasquez said. "My experiences with older adults, community development and building organizations all led me to this moment. I'm excited to bring compassionate, relationship-based care to families across Sun City, Peoria and the surrounding West Valley communities."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Arizona with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in the West Valley will mark the seventh in the state and will focus on serving the communities within Sun City and Peoria.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Julie as a new franchisee Partner, who is well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Arizona."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors