Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Virginia with New Location Serving Petersburg and East Henrico

Local entrepreneur Mayank Srivastava brings mission-driven senior care to Petersburg and East Henrico with a focus on compassion, connection, and community.

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Mayank Srivastava has opened a new location to serve the Petersburg and East Henrico communities.

Mayank Srivastava spent more than two decades in the corporate world, always drawn to roles where he could make a difference. After 25 years working for mission-driven organizations, he began looking for something more meaningful and personal. That search led him and his wife Richa to Seniors Helping Seniors®, a franchise that checked every box: community-focused, mission-driven, and rooted in care.

The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.

"Growing up in India in a multi-generational household, I saw firsthand the value of caring for elders. This franchise gives me the opportunity to bring that value to life in my own community," said Mayank Srivastava. "This business is not just about making money; it's about gratitude and service. We want to provide quality care, build trust, and create a lasting legacy for our family and for Petersburg and East Henrico seniors."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Virginia with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in Petersburg and East Henrico will mark the second territory owned by Srivastava in the state and will focus on serving the communities within Petersburg and East Henrico.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Mayank Srivastava as a new franchisee Partner, who is well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Petersburg and East Henrico."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

