Sense Adventure Celebrates 26 Years of Offering Sunset World Group Members and Guests a Sensory Immersion Experience in Tres Ríos Natural Park

Throughout these years, Sense Adventure has constantly evolved, renewing its offering to provide an increasingly enriching experience. On this journey, participants explore the environment blindfolded, allowing touch, smell, taste, and hearing to become their guides. The sound of seeds, the coolness of water, the warmth of fire, the aroma of flowers, and the texture of rocks transform into a language that connects deeply with emotions.

More than just an activity, Sense Adventure is a journey of self-discovery that invites acceptance and adaptation, strengthening the connection with nature, the group, and oneself. In this carefully designed environment within Tres Ríos Natural Park—surrounded by jungle, cenotes, rivers, and diverse flora and fauna—every moment fosters a sense of harmony, well-being, and inner balance.

Located in the heart of the Riviera Maya on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, Tres Ríos Natural Park and its attractions are situated on 132 hectares of well-preserved tropical rainforest, where three freshwater rivers flow, ten cenotes emerge, and more than 90 animal and 120 plant species thrive. As one of the Riviera Maya's privately owned natural treasures, Tres Ríos operates under strict environmental regulations, following a sustainable tourism model that governs all development within the property.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

SOURCE Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences