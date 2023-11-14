Sense and Helio Home Empower Consumers to Electrify Homes

News provided by

Sense

14 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

New partnership combines Sense's embedded edge intelligence with Helio Home's design and installation expertise to accelerate the transition to home electrification

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sense, an embedded electric meter intelligence company that's redefining how utilities and consumers interact with homes and the grid, and Helio Home, a climate technology company with a mission to eliminate fossil fuels from every home in America, are launching a new referral partnership that will transform how consumers electrify their homes. The program provides Sense's customers with personalized information about rebates and incentives available for the installation of new, energy efficient appliances, guiding their journey to a more efficient, more comfortable, and carbon-free home. This partnership will enable consumers to transition away from fossil fuels, marking a key step on the journey to electrify 100 million homes.

After piloting the program with Sense users in the City of Denver, the initial launch will focus in Colorado before expanding to other states. This will include New York, where Sense technology will be made available to over 1.3 million residential customers through new advanced electric meters. 

Sense's real-time, device-level energy insights will be paired with Helio's electrification technology platform to deliver customized electrification roadmaps to consumers. Sense will identify existing customers who could benefit the most from energy efficient home upgrades like electric heat pumps, air sealing, and EV chargers. These users will then receive offers to connect with a Helio electrification expert to begin mapping out their own electrification journey. Through adopting high efficiency electric appliances, Sense users can take major steps to decarbonizing their homes, improving their home's air quality, and adding to their home's future resale value.

"Sense's mission is to reduce global carbon emissions by transforming the relationship between people, homes, and the grid. But decarbonizing our homes requires more than innovative software; it also involves contractors and installers replacing attic insulation, upgrading electrical panels, and installing new HVAC systems," said Gabe Abbott, VP Strategic Partnerships at Sense. "This new partnership with Helio will provide consumers with a trusted resource to simplify their path to a carbon-free home."

"We are proud to partner with Sense to bring our expertise to their customers," said Eric Reinhardt, founder and CEO of Helio Home. "At Helio Home, we simplify the transition to a fully electric home by providing personalized recommendations to homeowners, based on our AI engine. By combining resources with Sense's real-time technology, consumers can feel more confident they are making the right investments in their home and contributing to a sustainable future."

Sense and Helio will continue exploring ways to integrate their technologies to provide additional value to Sense-enabled homes in the future, such as using historical energy usage data to maximize rebates under the HOMES program of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

About Sense
Sense is making the energy transition accessible to everyone. Sense's embedded intelligence redefines how utilities and consumers interact with homes and the grid. By partnering with meter manufacturers, Sense delivers software driven by high-resolution data that's vital for utilities to better engage with customers, detect devices, balance load, forecast demand and identify anomalies. Our consumer-facing app makes homes smarter, empowering people to make better use of their energy, lower electricity bills, and reduce their carbon footprint. Learn more at https://sense.com.

About Helio Home
Helio Home is a Denver-based climate technology company focused on making it simple for homeowners to remove fossil fuels and fully electrify their homes. Helio is your trusted partner to power your entire home with clean electricity. From design through installation, they build you a plan to transition off natural gas to a comfortable and healthy all-electric home that's powered by solar. Helio was founded in 2021 and has electrified over 300 homes in the Denver metro area. Helio's own proprietary software evaluates your unique home attributes, energy usage, heating and cooling requirements, and space for solar to calculate the optimal, most cost-effective solution to electrify your life. In 2022, BuiltInColorado named Helio one of its Future Five List and was named by Colorado Business Journal as one of the 22 startups to watch.

SOURCE Sense

Also from this source

Sense Expands Leadership Team with New Chief Commercial Officer

Sense Expands Leadership Team with New Chief Commercial Officer

Today, Sense, the leader in real-time home energy intelligence, announced the addition of Andrew Vloyanetes as Chief Commercial Officer. In this...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.