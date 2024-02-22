Sense Expands Leadership Team, Adding Senior Vice President of Marketing and Senior Vice President of Product

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sense, the leader in real-time home energy intelligence, is continuing to expand their leadership team ahead of what is expected to be record growth of Sense app users in 2024. The newest additions solidify Sense's commitment to reduce carbon emissions by transforming the relationship between people, homes and the grid.

Sense is thrilled to announce two new additions: Rick Hulford has joined as the Senior Vice President of Marketing, and Nancy Riley has come on board as the new Senior Vice President of Product.

Nancy Riley and Rick Hulford

Hulford had previous leadership roles at Sonos, Ember Technology and Blackberry, where he helped scale business and build brands, using his passion and know-how to deliver exceptional results. His arrival is key to helping Sense continue to build trust with consumers, enabling them to better understand their energy use, lower their electricity bills, and reduce their carbon footprint. And as more and more utilities start their AMI 2.0 rollouts, to cement Sense as a leading partner for innovative grid edge intelligence.

"We have an opportunity to truly transform people's understanding of their home energy usage, allowing them to save money and reduce their carbon footprint along the way," Hulford said. "That's a lot to be excited about."

Nancy Riley joins Sense with broad experience in software as a service (SaaS), building complex user and developer-facing products for organizations such as HubSpot, Oracle, and as the Senior Director of Product Management for EnerNOC where she defined and drove EnerNOC's software roadmap in the emerging field of energy intelligence software (EIS) and demand response (DR). Riley and her team will be driving the evolution of Sense's product suite in alignment with the company's vision to empower people and utilities with the knowledge and solutions required to shape a brighter, cleaner future.

"I see the climate crisis as the defining issue of our time, and the energy transition is right at the heart. I could not be more excited to join Sense's bold mission to reduce global carbon emissions by transforming the relationship between people, homes, and the electric grid," Riley stated.

Andrew Vloyanetes, Chief Commercial Officer at Sense, sees this as the next logical step for Sense's growth. "As our company continues to evolve and innovate, we are thrilled to welcome our new additions to the leadership team. Their wealth of experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving our brand forward and enhancing our product offerings. We are confident that their leadership will propel us to new heights in the ever-changing landscape of our industry."

For more information: [email protected]

About Sense

Sense is making the energy transition accessible to everyone. Sense's embedded intelligence redefines how utilities and consumers interact with homes and the grid. By partnering with meter manufacturers, Sense delivers software driven by high-resolution data that's vital for utilities to better engage with customers, detect devices, balance load, forecast demand and identify anomalies. Our consumer-facing app makes homes smarter, empowering home dwellers to make better use of their energy, lower electricity bills, and reduce their carbon footprint. Learn more at https://sense.com .

SOURCE Sense