Sense Solar Update Tracks Your Solar Home Energy Production and What Your Home Needs from the Grid

Sense tells users what's using energy in their home and how to reduce their utility bills. The Sense app is like a fitness tracker for the home, showing what's on, what's off, and how much energy the home is using. With Sense's insights, people can set goals to save money while making their home more efficient and safer.

To see how much money their solar panels are saving them, users can set their utility's billing and solar energy buy-back rates in the Sense app. In many states, the utility buys back energy at a lower price than it charges for electricity. With Sense Solar, customers can determine the best balance of solar and utility power for their budget and to maximize their solar investment.

In addition to tracking in real time, homeowners can understand their solar production and usage historically, including the past day, week, month, year or utility billing period.

The updated Sense app allows Sense Solar users to:

Visualize how their solar production and energy use flows to and from the electrical grid in real-time, in both watts and dollars.

Set a utility buy-back rate for their solar production and compare the financial benefits of shifting loads to times of peak production versus selling energy back to the grid.

Comply with all the energy monitoring requirements of California's Title 24 legislation.

Sense Solar is an essential tool to comply with the energy monitoring requirements of the new Title 24 rules that take effect in California in 2020, the first state to require solar for newly built homes. The Sense app tracks information mandated by Title 24, now including:

The PV system's nominal kW rating; The number of PV modules and the nominal wattage rating of each module; Daily, monthly, and annual kWh production in numeric and graphic formats for the system; Running total of daily kW production; Daily kW peak power production; and Current kW production of the entire PV system.

The new codes are expected to deliver more than $1.7 billion in net energy savings over the next 30 years and reduce carbon pollution statewide by 1.4 million metric tons.

Sense at CES

Sense is participating in Pepcom's Digital Experience event for media on Monday, January 6. Sense executives will show a demonstration of Sense live in a real home and have a drawing for three free Sense Home Energy Monitors during the event. Reporters who attend a Sense demo will be eligible for a home energy makeover to help them eliminate energy hogs, keep better track of their homes, and set goals and alerts on their smartphones. The event takes place from 7 to 10:30 p.m in The Mirage Events Center (MEC) at the Mirage Hotel.

Availability

Available today, the updated Sense app works with iOS or Android (v30) and Web (v11). No hardware update is required.

About SenseⓇ

Sense is the first company to give consumers engaging, real-time analytics on energy consumption in their homes right on their mobile devices. Its mission is to make all homes intelligent through its fitness tracker for the home, helping consumers save money and live safer with more energy-efficient households. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not "smart." Customers rely on Sense for a wide range of uses including monitoring their home appliances, determining whether they left appliances running and identifying major energy drains in their home so they can substantially reduce their energy costs. Sense has received investments from two of the world's largest energy technology companies, Schneider Electric and Landis + Gyr. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. To make sense of your energy, visit: https://sense.com .

Media contact: press@sense.com .

SOURCE Sense

Related Links

https://sense.com

