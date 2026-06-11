Sensi.AI Launches Unified Agentic Operating System Fueled by Care Intelligence to Help Home Care Thrive

The only connected experience that makes care simpler and more human, giving agencies the intelligence to act before crises happen and the capacity to scale without limits.

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One early morning, about an hour before a scheduled shift began, a home care agency with 300 clients received a text stating that a caregiver was unable to make it on that day. While a senior citizen waited at home to be able to eat, bathe, and make his doctor's appointment that day, the agency scrambled. They had one hour to find a qualified replacement matched to this client's specific needs, get them there on time, and do it without the institutional knowledge that existed nowhere but in someone's memory. One missed step by the agency and the senior suffers and the family cancels their contract.

Romi Gubes, CEO and Co-Founder of Sensi.AI | Ensuring No Senior Is Left Alone in Their Aging Journey Sensi.AI

This is not an edge case. It happens every day, at agencies across the country because the tools they rely on were never built to work together. Every system is legacy optimized for its own silo, leaving care teams to carry the context in their heads.

Sensi is unveiling its Agentic Operating System, the first platform built ground up for home care that unifies care, operations, and growth into a single intelligence workflow. Fueled by years of real-world in-home senior care data and advanced audio AI, Sensi delivers predictive insights, operational automation, and growth acceleration across the home care ecosystem.

SENSI AGENT FOR CARE

Trusted by thousands of agencies, Sensi's flagship care intelligence platform continuously assesses and predicts what matters most, giving agencies a 360° view of every senior's physical, cognitive, and emotional well-being.

Always-on assessments: Care pods in the hundreds of thousands of senior homes providing a 24/7 safety net detecting 100+ insights from falls and medication errors, to cognitive changes and emergencies.

Care pods in the hundreds of thousands of senior homes providing a 24/7 safety net detecting 100+ insights from falls and medication errors, to cognitive changes and emergencies. Predictive insights: Warns care partners about potential events like UTI and pneumonia before they become crises.

Warns care partners about potential events like UTI and pneumonia before they become crises. Caregiver recognition: Celebrates caregivers at exact moments when they deliver exceptional care.

Celebrates caregivers at exact moments when they deliver exceptional care. Caregiver coaching: Provides bite-size training content from renowned aging expert, Teepa Snow, at the point of care.

Provides bite-size training content from renowned aging expert, Teepa Snow, at the point of care. Sensi Solo Care: Serves seniors not yet ready for a human caregiver, opening an entirely new market for agencies.

Serves seniors not yet ready for a human caregiver, opening an entirely new market for agencies. Actionable notifications: Enables proactive intervention with timely alerts for care partners and family members.

Enables proactive intervention with timely alerts for care partners and family members. Care Summary: Turns complex care data trends into simple, actionable insights for key stakeholders such as physicians and families.

"The fact that Sensi connects ops, growth, and care into one experience, all in service of our clients, is priceless. For us, delivering the highest quality of care is key, and with Sensi we have been able to reduce hospitalization rates by 30% and improve length of stay for our seniors by 65%," Clayton Foutch, Founder, Home Matters Caregiving, 40 franchise locations.

"I wish it was out there for everybody. Sensi picks up when my dad has a problem, when he falls, when he says he's hurting or sick… it is a wonderful tool," son of a veteran who is being taken care of by Gracepoint Home Care. See the full video here.

SENSI AGENT FOR GROWTH (New)

Automates demand management to fast track growth.

Inside sales with an aging expert: Instantly follows up with every prospect with empathy and compassion so no senior's need is left unheard.

Instantly follows up with every prospect with empathy and compassion so no senior's need is left unheard. Built-in CRM: Organizes leads, conversions, and assessments in one place and updates itself.

Organizes leads, conversions, and assessments in one place and updates itself. Growth Hub: Access to proven Sensi-certified assets, templates, and resources to scale faster.

"The Growth Agent has driven a 2.5x increase in conversion to assessments, enabling us to serve more seniors," Susan Kahlau, Owner of Visiting Angels, Forty Fort, Scranton & Lewisburg, 200+ clients.

SENSI AGENT FOR OPS (New):

Manages daily operational chaos so care partners can focus on caregiving and client relationships.

Centralized & intelligent communications: From caregiver communication to call-out coordination, operations are chaos-proof by triggering workflows, smart routing, and precise documentation. Care check-in: Automatically checks in with caregivers on night shifts, confirms weekend schedules, and captures after-hours inquiries. Autonomous call-out coverage: Identifies qualified replacements, contacts them, and confirms coverage.

From caregiver communication to call-out coordination, operations are chaos-proof by triggering workflows, smart routing, and precise documentation. 24/7 Virtual Concierge: Handles all inbound inquiries with contextual knowledge eliminating stress of staff juggling a million tasks.

"With Sensi's Ops Agent, the amount of no shows with caregivers have plummeted. No more having night time workers only to do traffic control which makes no fiscal sense. The agent takes over our operational tasks to keep everyone focused. Sensi takes more and more off our shoulders and even our clients tell us that they see us more often as we are freed from the mundane tasks," Colby Bechtold, Hummingbird Care Services, FL, 100+ clients.

"The workforce crisis in home care is a permanent problem and running a business on top of that shouldn't feel like an operational nightmare. Agencies that wait too long to unify and automate are ceding ground they won't reclaim," said Romi Gubes, CEO and Co-Founder of Sensi.AI. "We built AI OS to be the backbone that carries that burden so care leaders can stop firefighting and get back to what brought them into this business in the first place: building relationships and making sure seniors live their best lives."

About Sensi.AI

Sensi.AI is THE agentic operating system for care providers, built for the care teams who are burning out, the coordinators running blind, and the seniors who deserve better than a system held together by exhausted people doing their best.

When the care layer knows a senior's patterns, the ops layer makes smarter staffing decisions. When the ops layer runs smoothly, the growth layer enables providers to serve more seniors who deserve care. That is the power of Sensi's care intelligence, trained with years of real care data.

The results speak for themselves: Armed with 100+ care-related insights, agencies using Sensi reduce hospitalizations by an average of 22% and double the length of service. Sensi is HIPAA compliant and supports more than 80 percent of the largest home care networks in North America. For more information, visit sensi.ai.

Media

Bryson Runser

Sensi.AI

[email protected]

650-776-3529

SOURCE Sensi.AI