Sensor Fusion Is The New Defense Frontier: AI Video Joins RF In The Race To Counter Drones

As Counter-Drone Spending Marches Toward $20 Billion, Defense Tech Companies Are Layering Visual Intelligence Onto RF-First Architectures To Stay Competitive

Featured Tickers: VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR), Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY).

KEY TAKEAWAYS

The global counter-unmanned aerial system market is projected to grow from approximately USD 2.08 billion in 2025 to roughly USD 19.06 billion by 2035, a CAGR of about 25.8%, according to Precedence Research.[1]

VisionWave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV) has acquired the xClibre™ AI video intelligence IP — independently valued at approximately USD 60 million by BDO Consulting Group — to add a visual perception layer to its RF-based defense platforms.[2]

The Pentagon's Drone Dominance Program is now targeting more than 200,000 autonomous systems, against the backdrop of a 2026 US defense budget being discussed at roughly USD 1 trillion.[3]

xClibre is built on an edge-first "video-as-a-sensor" architecture, designed to convert existing camera infrastructure into a real-time AI intelligence layer with no cloud dependency.[2]

Featured tickers covered in this report: VWAV, REKR, ONDS, RCAT, MRCY.

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary — Modern air defense has a problem that money alone cannot solve: too many alerts, not enough certainty. Radio-frequency (RF) sensors are excellent at wide-area detection, but they cannot always tell an operator whether the contact in question is a hostile drone, a stray bird, or a passing aircraft. Visual confirmation has become a non-negotiable input before autonomous engagement — or even authorized human response — can move forward with confidence.

That single operational gap is reshaping the counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) procurement map. According to Precedence Research, the global C-UAS market is forecast to grow from approximately USD 2.08 billion in 2025 to roughly USD 19.06 billion by 2035, a compound annual growth rate of about 25.8%, with North America accounting for 49% of 2025 market share.[1] Within that growth, control systems — the integration layer that fuses detection, classification, and response — are the fastest-growing component segment, reflecting demand for AI-driven threat prioritization and automated decision support.[1]

The macro environment is amplifying the trend. The Pentagon's Drone Dominance Program is now aiming to field more than 200,000 autonomous systems, Section 1709 of the FY25 NDAA has effectively banned foreign-manufactured drones from the US market via FCC implementation, and the 2026 US defense budget is being discussed at roughly USD 1 trillion, with FY2027 proposals reportedly pushing toward USD 1.5 trillion.[3]

Against that backdrop, VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) has just made one of the most pointed strategic moves of the cycle.

VisionWave Buys The Visual Perception Layer Its Argus Stack Was Missing

On April 13, 2026, VisionWave announced the completed acquisition of the intellectual property assets underlying the xClibre™ AI video intelligence platform, pursuant to a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement dated April 10, 2026. The acquired IP was independently valued at approximately USD 60 million by BDO Consulting Group as of April 10, 2026.[2]

VisionWave's defense platforms — including its Argus™ space-enabled counter-UAS architecture and its WaveStrike™ RF-enabled fire-control workflows — had until now relied primarily on RF-based detection.[2][4] xClibre adds the visual perception layer expected to complement those RF capabilities, addressing what management described as a critical capability gap in the Company's sensing architecture.

"RF sensing tells you something is there. Video intelligence tells you what it is and what it's doing," said Douglas Davis, CEO and Executive Chairman of VisionWave.[2] "With xClibre, we have taken an important step toward delivering both — in a single integrated architecture built for the realities of contested environments. Our near-term focus is validating performance in the field. The commercial path follows from that."

Total consideration for the IP portfolio consists of 7,000,000 shares of VisionWave common stock (3,500,000 issued at closing and 3,500,000 contingent upon successful proof-of-concept validation and Nasdaq Shareholder Approval under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635), plus a USD 6,000,000 promissory note.[2] VisionWave intends to assign the acquired IP into a dedicated subsidiary, xClibre Inc., creating a focused commercial vehicle for development and go-to-market execution.[2]

xClibre is designed as a "video-as-a-sensor" platform that converts existing camera infrastructure into a real-time AI intelligence layer. Stated capabilities include automated threat detection with behavioral analytics, rapid forensic search to accelerate post-incident investigation, visual verification of RF-detected contacts to potentially reduce false-positive response rates, and event-driven action pipelines that connect detection to autonomous system response.[2] The platform is built on an edge-first architecture — processing data locally via dedicated compute appliances, with no cloud dependency — a design choice intended to enable deployment in bandwidth-constrained forward environments and meet data sovereignty requirements.[2]

Integration is targeted across VisionWave's existing defense stack via APIs and SDKs, with near-term focus on the Argus counter-UAS platform (visual confirmation for RF-identified aerial threats), autonomous interceptor systems, the VARAN unmanned ground vehicle, and fixed-site security deployments with forensic replay capability.[2] A structured proof-of-concept evaluation with an industry partner is targeted for completion in H2 2026, and successful POC outcomes plus Nasdaq Shareholder Approval will trigger release of the remaining 3,500,000 contingent shares.[2]

The xClibre transaction lands against an active strategic backdrop. VisionWave previously entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 51% controlling stake in C.M. Composite Materials, an Israeli manufacturer whose structural assemblies are used in Israel's multi-layer missile defense architecture, including Iron Dome and the Barak 8 long-range air defense system.[3] The Company has also been advancing its qSpeed™ pre-commercial computational acceleration architecture across defense-focused programs — including Argus counter-UAS workflows — where reduced end-to-end latency may enhance operational responsiveness in time-critical scenarios.[4]

Other Defense Tech Names Building The AI Sensing Stack

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR)

Rekor Systems is one of the purer-play AI computer vision companies on US exchanges. Its Rekor One® roadway intelligence engine ingests data from proprietary systems, third-party sources, and existing infrastructure, applying computer vision, edge processing, pattern recognition, and predictive algorithms to transform that data into actionable intelligence.[5] On June 6, 2025, Rekor announced a one-year, USD 1.2 million Data-as-a-Service contract with a Sun Belt state transportation agency to deploy 150 Rekor Discover® systems, replacing intrusive legacy roadway sensors with FHWA-compliant AI-based technology.[6]

On October 23, 2025, the Company announced it would enter the global deepfake detection market via a new subsidiary called Rekor Labs, combining its AI and machine vision expertise to identify synthetic video, audio, and images. Proof-of-concept and alpha milestones were reported as complete, with a full product launch expected in the first half of 2026, and Rekor estimated the global deepfake detection market could exceed USD 30 billion over the next decade.[7] On March 18, 2026, the US Patent and Trademark Office granted Rekor a patent for an incident-based method to retain ALPR and vehicle recognition data based on suspected-offense severity, expanding the Company's IP portfolio in computer vision data management.[8]

Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS)

Ondas — which changed its name from Ondas Holdings Inc. to Ondas Inc. in January 2026 — has built one of the most active counter-drone franchises among small-cap defense plays.[9] Through its Ondas Autonomous Systems unit and operating companies American Robotics, Airobotics, Apeiro Motion, Roboteam, and Sentrycs, the Company offers an integrated suite of autonomous aerial, ground, and counter-UAS solutions, including the Iron Drone Raider autonomous counter-UAS interception platform and the Optimus System.[9]

On November 17, 2025, Ondas secured an approximately USD 8.2 million order from a major European security authority to deploy multiple Iron Drone Raider systems at one of Europe's largest international airports, followed on December 1, 2025 by a second USD 8.2 million order from the same governmental customer for a different airport.[10] On December 3, 2025, Ondas announced it had been selected as prime contractor for a major government tender to develop a full-scale drone-based autonomous border-protection system, with an initial purchase order expected in January 2026 and the multi-phase program expected to culminate in the deployment of thousands of autonomous drones.[11] On January 28, 2026, the Company's Optimus drone was added to the Defense Contract Management Agency's Blue List, identifying it as an approved, secure, NDAA-compliant unmanned aircraft system for rapid Department of War procurement.[12]

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT)

Red Cat is a US-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, operating through wholly owned subsidiaries Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace. Its Family of Systems is led by the Black Widow™ small unmanned aircraft system, which won the US Army's Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) production contract over Skydio in November 2024.[13]

On February 2, 2026, Red Cat announced that an Asia-Pacific ally had selected Black Widow on a competitive tender in December 2025, the second Asia-Pacific ally to recently order the system.[14] Then on April 2, 2026, the Company announced that a NATO ally had selected Black Widow in March 2026 through a competitive tender facilitated by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), with deliveries scheduled across calendar year 2026.[15] Red Cat is widely viewed as a potential beneficiary of the Pentagon's Drone Dominance Program, which is focused on strengthening US ability to deploy advanced unmanned systems in future conflicts.[15]

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY)

Mercury Systems delivers mission-critical processing to the edge — the rugged compute infrastructure that makes AI sensor fusion possible inside platforms operating in harsh, contested environments. The Company's products are deployed in more than 300 programs across 35 countries, supporting applications in mission computing, sensor processing, command and control, and communications.[16]

On January 15, 2026, Mercury announced contract awards totaling more than USD 60 million for work associated with two critical US space and strategic weapons programs.[16] The Company's Q2 fiscal 2026 results, reported on February 3, 2026, showed bookings of USD 288 million (up 18.6% year-over-year), a book-to-bill of 1.23, and a record backlog of USD 1.5 billion (up 8.8% year-over-year).[17] On March 12, 2026, Mercury acquired SolderMask, Inc. to support higher-rate production across more than 20 Mercury programs, including the US Army's Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) program.[18] And on April 2, 2026, Mercury announced it had been selected by L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) to provide solid-state data recorders for the US Space Development Agency's Tranche 3 Tracking Layer satellite constellation, designed to protect the United States from advanced missile threats including hypersonic weapons.[19]

Frequently Asked Questions

What is xClibre and why does it matter for VisionWave?

xClibre is an AI video intelligence platform whose intellectual property assets VisionWave acquired on April 13, 2026 in a transaction valued at approximately USD 60 million by independent valuation from BDO Consulting Group. It is designed as a "video-as-a-sensor" system that converts existing camera infrastructure into a real-time AI intelligence layer, providing the visual perception capability that VisionWave's previously RF-first defense platforms — including Argus counter-UAS — had been missing.[2]

How fast is the counter-drone market actually growing?

Forecasts vary by methodology, but multiple credible sources point to compound annual growth rates in the 25%–26% range through the early 2030s. Precedence Research projects growth from approximately USD 2.08 billion in 2025 to roughly USD 19.06 billion by 2035 (CAGR of about 25.8%).[1] MarketsandMarkets projects growth from approximately USD 6.64 billion in 2025 to roughly USD 20.31 billion by 2030 (CAGR of about 25.1%) on a slightly different definitional basis.[20]

What is the Pentagon's Drone Dominance Program?

The Drone Dominance Program is a Department of War initiative aimed at fielding more than 200,000 autonomous systems in support of US forces, accelerating the delivery of advanced unmanned systems to operational units. It exists alongside Section 1709 of the FY25 NDAA, which has effectively banned foreign-manufactured drones from the US market through FCC implementation, against a 2026 US defense budget being discussed at roughly USD 1 trillion.[3]

Why is sensor fusion so important in counter-UAS architectures?

Single-modality detection — RF alone, radar alone, or optical alone — produces too many false positives in real-world conditions to support autonomous engagement or rapid human authorization. Layered architectures that combine RF detection with electro-optical confirmation and AI-driven classification are now considered the standard for both military and critical-infrastructure deployments. The control-systems segment, which fuses sensor inputs into integrated command interfaces with real-time threat response, is the fastest-growing component category in the C-UAS market.[1]

When will VisionWave's xClibre integration be validated?

VisionWave plans to conduct a structured proof-of-concept evaluation with an industry partner targeting completion in H2 2026, validating detection accuracy, false-alert performance, and integration across the multi-sensor stack. Successful POC outcomes plus receipt of Nasdaq Shareholder Approval will trigger release of the remaining 3,500,000 contingent shares of the consideration.[2]

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for VisionWave Holdings at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/09/25/the-ai-defense-technology-developments-on-the-rise-in-2025-26/

Article Sources

[1] Precedence Research, "Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) Market Size to Hit USD 19.06 Billion by 2035," https://www.precedenceresearch.com/counter-unmanned-aerial-system-market

[2] VisionWave Holdings, Inc., "VisionWave Acquires xClibre™ AI Video Intelligence IP Assets," April 13, 2026 (company press release).

[3] PR Newswire / Equity-Insider.com, "Counter-Drone Just Became the Fastest-Growing Niche in Defense. VisionWave Is Already Demonstrating ARGUS," April 6, 2026, https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/counter-drone-just-became-the-fastest-growing-niche-in-defense-visionwave-is-already-demonstrating-argus-302734941.html

[4] VisionWave Holdings, Inc., "VisionWave Advances qSpeed™ Pre-Commercial Computational Acceleration Architecture Across Defense Programs," January 20, 2026, https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/01/20/3221720/0/en/VisionWave-Advances-qSpeed-Pre-Commercial-Computational-Acceleration-Architecture-Across-Defense-Programs-Including-Fire-Control-Counter-UAS-and-Intercept-Workflows-Where-Microseco.html

[5] Rekor Systems, Inc., corporate website, https://www.rekor.ai

[6] StockTitan, "$1.2M AI Traffic Monitoring Contract Won by Rekor Systems," June 6, 2025, https://www.stocktitan.net/news/REKR/sun-belt-state-transportation-agency-to-deploy-150-rekor-discover-1cahyoj7102b.html

[7] Rekor Systems, Inc., "Rekor Systems Announces Plan to Enter the Global Deepfake Detection Market," October 23, 2025, https://www.stocktitan.net/news/REKR/rekor-systems-announces-plan-to-enter-the-global-deepfake-detection-tjdi0dvrvvec.html

[8] StockTitan, "REKR — Rekor Systems Inc Latest Stock News & Market Updates," https://www.stocktitan.net/news/REKR/

[9] Yahoo Finance, "Ondas Inc. (ONDS) Stock Price, News, Quote & History," https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/ONDS/

[10] Ondas Holdings Inc., "Ondas Secures Additional $8.2 Million Counter-UAS Order," December 1, 2025, https://ir.ondas.com/press-releases/detail/259/ondas-secures-additional-8-2-million-counter-uas-order

[11] Ondas Holdings Inc., "Ondas Wins Strategic Government Tender to Develop and Deploy Autonomous Border-Protection System with Thousands of Drones," December 3, 2025, https://ir.ondas.com/press-releases/detail/261/ondas-wins-strategic-government-tender-to-develop-and

[12] Ondas Inc., "Ondas' American Robotics Optimus Drone Approved for Rapid Federal Procurement via DCMA Blue UAS Cleared List," January 28, 2026, https://ir.ondas.com/press-releases/detail/275/ondas-american-robotics-optimus-drone-approved-for-rapid

[13] The Robot Report, "Red Cat wins U.S. Army next-gen drone contract over Skydio," November 22, 2024, https://www.therobotreport.com/red-cat-wins-u-s-army-next-gen-drone-contract-over-skydio/

[14] Red Cat Holdings, Inc., "Red Cat Secures New Orders for Black Widow™ Drones from Asia-Pacific Ally," February 2, 2026, https://ir.redcatholdings.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/210/red-cat-secures-new-orders-for-black-widow-drones-from-asia-pacific-ally

[15] Red Cat Holdings, Inc., "Red Cat Secures New Orders for Black Widow™ Drones from NATO Ally," April 2, 2026, https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/04/02/3267257/0/en/Red-Cat-Secures-New-Orders-for-Black-Widow-Drones-from-NATO-Ally.html

[16] Mercury Systems, Inc., "Mercury Awarded Contracts for U.S. Space and Strategic Weapons Programs," January 15, 2026 (per company news listings).

[17] Mercury Systems, Inc., "Mercury Systems Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results," February 3, 2026.

[18] Mercury Systems, Inc., "Mercury Systems Acquires SolderMask To Support Higher Rate Production," March 12, 2026, https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/03/12/3255136/18849/en/Mercury-Systems-Acquires-SolderMask-To-Support-Higher-Rate-Production.html

[19] Mercury Systems, Inc., "L3Harris Selects Mercury To Provide Solid-State Data Recorders for SDA's Tranche 3 Tracking Layer Satellites," April 2, 2026, https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/04/02/3267213/18849/en/L3Harris-Selects-Mercury-To-Provide-Solid-State-Data-Recorders-for-SDA-s-Tranche-3-Tracking-Layer-Satellites.html

[20] MarketsandMarkets, "Counter-UAS Systems Market — Global Forecast to 2030," https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/counter-cuas-systems-market-4197284.html

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The above article contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward looking statements." Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of VisionWave Holdings, Inc. to successfully integrate the xClibre IP, complete the proof-of-concept evaluation, obtain Nasdaq Shareholder Approval for the issuance of the contingent shares, and execute on its broader commercialization roadmap. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

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