Sentra Announces Integration with Amazon Security Lake to Enhance Enterprises' Ability to Protect Critical Business Data Assets

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentra , the cloud data security leader, today announced its integration with Amazon Security Lake , a fully managed service that enables organizations to automatically centralize sensitive data from various sources, including cloud, on-premises, and third-party vendors. The integration enables security professionals to focus on protecting their organization's most valuable assets by prioritizing and remediating issues that pose the greatest risks to critical data.

Amazon Security Lake is designed to optimize the cost of storing and querying massive security log sources, while maintaining good query performance and compatibility with a wide variety of analytic infrastructure and third-party tools. However, detecting threats and identifying risks within a massive collection of logs can be a cumbersome and time-consuming process. This integration enriches existing security logs with a sensitivity score for every cloud resource, creating a more accurate contextualization of the data, and enabling organizations to prioritize threats with the greatest business risk for faster remediation. Once integrated, teams can leverage a "data-first" approach to identify risks and threats, while significantly reducing the time to investigate and respond to them.

"Through this integration, we are empowering security-minded organizations to focus on what matters most: protecting their most sensitive data," said Yoav Regev, co-founder and CEO at Sentra. "By combining Sentra's agentless solution with Amazon Security Lake's data analysis capabilities, we believe organizations can significantly improve their security posture and reduce the response time to business-critical risks and mitigate any potential impact."

Earlier this year, Sentra announced another milestone in its strategic partnership with AWS by joining the ISV Accelerate program, to enhance its go to market efforts and strengthen cloud data security for enterprise customers. Today's announcement builds on and strengthens the work the two companies are doing together to protect the most critical data assets of organizations.

Sentra has rapidly scaled to meet growing demand for data security in the cloud in the emerging Data Security Posture Management (DPSM) category. Since its founding, Sentra has raised $53 million in funding, including a $30 million Series A round in January 2023.

To learn more about Amazon Security Lake's integration with Sentra, please visit Sentra's website , or stop by Sentra's Booth #11 in the start up pavilion on Wednesday, June 14 at AWS re:Inforce.

About Sentra

Sentra is a data security platform that helps organizations discover and remediate the top data security risks in their public environments. Sentra automatically detects if sensitive data is vulnerable due to misconfigurations, over-permissions, unauthorized access, data duplication or other security issues. The company was founded in 2021 and is co-headquartered in New York City and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit www.sentra.io .

