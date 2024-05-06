Sentra Announces Integration with Microsoft 365 to Discover and Resolve Data Risks Across Multi-Cloud and On-Prem Environments

New capabilities will enhance data security posture management, real-time breach detection, compliance adherence, and sprawl prevention

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentra , a leader in cloud-native data security, today announced the first technology integration with Microsoft 365 services to deliver complete visibility, control and security of sensitive data assets within Microsoft SharePoint, OneDrive and across the entire data estate. The integration complements Microsoft Purview and allows Sentra customers to benefit from its combined data security posture management (DSPM) and data detection and response (DDR) platform across Microsoft 365 services to ensure data security, privacy, and compliance, and consistent policies across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

As data proliferates, organizations are increasingly challenged to discover and secure sensitive data in all the varied places it migrates to — including disparate cloud providers, warehouses and data lakes, SaaS applications and local or cloud-based document repositories. This new integration builds on the standing technology collaboration between Sentra and Microsoft to discover and protect structured and unstructured sensitive data no matter where it travels. The combined solutions allow companies, where Microsoft 365 is a prominent solution for office productivity, device management, security, collaboration and cloud storage needs, to scan and classify their on-prem and cloud data without it ever having to leave the customer environment.

"As more businesses move sensitive data between the cloud and on premises, DSPM becomes more crucial," said Yoav Regev, co-founder and CEO at Sentra. "This integration will help large enterprises significantly improve their security by giving them a complete view of assets and risks through a unified data catalog and real-time threat monitoring. As a result, companies can reduce data sprawl, limit and monitor access to sensitive documents, and understand how data moves which minimizes entry points for threat actors."

The integration will also enable:

Sprawl prevention across personal drives : Discover and notify users about sensitive company information, like PII, that reside in personal OneDrive and violate company policy

: Discover and notify users about sensitive company information, like PII, that reside in personal OneDrive and violate company policy Real-time threat detection : Detect suspicious activities, like data exfiltration or movements to less secure areas, in real-time and act immediately

: Detect suspicious activities, like data exfiltration or movements to less secure areas, in real-time and act immediately Access control for sensitive documents : Monitor sharing permissions to enforce policies and ensure least privilege access and other cyber hygiene best practices

: Monitor sharing permissions to enforce policies and ensure least privilege access and other cyber hygiene best practices Risk visibility in multi-cloud and Microsoft 365 services : Discover and classify sensitive data across all environments, including all cloud providers, SaaS, and on-premise shares and databases

: Discover and classify sensitive data across all environments, including all cloud providers, SaaS, and on-premise shares and databases Enhanced data loss prevention policies: Sentra will apply Sensitivity Labels to emails, documents and many file formats that can be leveraged by DLP solution for better and more efficient policies

"More than 345 million people currently use Microsoft 365, which means there's an infinite amount of sensitive data moving within and between environments," said Tom Davis, Partner at Microsoft for Startups. "Sentra's integration with Microsoft 365 helps safeguard people, data and infrastructure by arming organizations with the tools to reduce the response time to business-critical risks and mitigate any potential impact."

Sentra has been selected for inclusion in the invitation-only Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program, which provides additional support for growth-stage startups to uncover leads, drive sales, and accelerate growth. Connections like these can help create additional opportunities for Sentra to strengthen cloud-native data security for Microsoft's enterprise customers.

About Sentra

Sentra's cloud-native data security platform discovers, classifies, prioritizes and remediates the most business-critical data security risks for organizations across their data estates. Sentra ensures data is secured no matter where it is located or how it travels by automatically detecting vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, over-permissions, unauthorized access, data duplication and other security issues. By combining Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), Data Detection and Response (DDR) and Data Access Governance (DAG), the platform delivers enhanced security posture, breach prevention, compliance adherence, and streamlined remediation. The company was founded in 2021 and is co-headquartered in New York City and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit www.sentra.io.

