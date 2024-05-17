Sentra Named a Leader in 2024 GigaOm Radar for Data Security Posture Management

Cloud-Native Data Security Platform Recognized for Data Mapping Capabilities, Data Access Intelligence and On-Premises Support

NEW YORK, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentra , the cloud-native data security platform leader, today announced that it has been named a "Leader" in GigaOm's first annual Radar report for Data Security Posture Management (DSPM). The report highlights the strengths of Sentra as a platform vendor and innovator, including comprehensive data mapping, a range of capabilities for governance and data monitoring and on-premises support while remaining cloud-native.

Sentra, one of only a few cloud-native vendors in the report, has achieved exceptional 'five-star' ratings across GigaOm's key criteria, including: support and full functionality for on-premises repositories; data mapping, where a full data catalog shows data stores and underlying data assets; and, data access intelligence that offers a range of capabilities for both governance and access monitoring. Sentra's data access intelligence is also enforced through access controls via integration with identity and access management (IAM) solutions. The innovative start up's strong position in the report is a testament to its laser focus on the benefits DSPM can bring to enterprises and its pure-play solution approach.

"DSPM has become a must-have for security teams who are responsible for safeguarding sensitive customer information amidst data sprawl and increasing cyber threats," said Ben Book, president at GigaOm. "As data demands continue to grow, the DSPM market will play a pivotal role in mitigating potential risks effectively and ensuring regulatory compliance. Our inaugural DSPM Radar report clearly underscores the importance of understanding where sensitive data resides, who has access to it, and how it is being used. This will be a space to watch."

On the heels of the company's launch of DataTreks™ and on-premises capabilities , the report highlights Sentra's ability to show data similarity and movement between locations, environments and account types, while alerting on shadow, dormant or abandoned data in multi-cloud, SaaS and on-premises. GigaOm recognizes this is a critical competency in protecting data effectively, enforcing proper hygiene, and understanding which movements should be allowed.

"As the digital landscape continues to evolve, data is increasingly dispersed across a range of locations," said Yoav Regev, co-founder and CEO of Sentra. "Whether it's on-premises or in a hybrid cloud, having a comprehensive view of data across the entire data estate should be at the top of every CISO's to-do list. Being recognized as a Leader in GigaOm's first-annual Radar for DSPM report reinforces the market need for these types of solutions and reaffirms our commitment to help customers holistically protect data wherever it moves whether in the cloud or on premises."

The Radar for DSPM examines 12 top DSPM solutions and compares offerings against capabilities and nonfunctional requirements outlined in a separate companion Key Criteria report. The report provides an overview of the market, identifies leading DSPM offerings, and helps decision-makers evaluate solutions so they can make a more informed decision. It can be found here.

To learn more about Sentra's solution, please visit the company's product page .‍

About Sentra

Sentra's cloud-native data security platform discovers, classifies, prioritizes and remediates the most business-critical data security risks for organizations across their data estates. Sentra ensures data is secured no matter where it is located or how it travels by automatically detecting vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, over-permissions, unauthorized access, data duplication and other security issues. By combining Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), Data Detection and Response (DDR) and Data Access Governance (DAG), the platform delivers enhanced security posture, breach prevention, compliance adherence, and streamlined remediation. The company was founded in 2021 and is co-headquartered in New York City and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit www.sentra.io.

Media Contacts:

Brianna McGarry

Bateman Agency for Sentra

[email protected]

+1-717-881-6123

SOURCE Sentra