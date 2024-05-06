Sentra Announces New Integrations with Check Point Software for Full Visibility, Control and Security of an Organization's Cloud Data Estate

New combined capabilities will ensure integrity, privacy and continuity of cloud data stores and applications

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentra, a cloud-native data security platform pioneer today announced new technology integrations with Check Point Software Technologies to deliver full visibility, control and security of a customer's cloud data assets. By integrating Check Point Infinity ThreatCloud AI and Check Point CloudGuard with Sentra's data security posture management (DSPM) and data detection and response (DDR) platform, customers will be able to leverage industry-leading malware detection and enriched data context to enhance threat prevention and remediation and ensure data privacy and protection across cloud data stores and applications.

These new integrations will protect an organization's most sensitive data and ensure the integrity, privacy and seamless continuity of business operations amidst the rising demand for cloud data security. From zero-day malware identification of malicious files in cloud data lakes, such as Amazon S3, to the prioritization of attack paths identified by Check Point's CloudGuard using sensitive data findings by Sentra's DSPM platform, the two companies are working together to help organizations modernize and bolster their overall data security posture.

"In today's digital landscape, an organization's reliance on cloud storage solutions is essential for operational efficiency, rapid innovation and agility," said Yoav Regev, co-founder and CEO at Sentra. "At the same time, this reliance exposes potential risks, particularly from insecure data, unverified users and third-party data that can contain malware. To address this, our collaboration with Check Point combines data security posture and threat management with malware detection, to offer robust security and comprehensive visibility across the entire data estate."

Detecting malware in dynamic cloud data requires a cloud-native data security approach that legacy malware detection tools do not support. Sentra's DSPM and DDR integration with Check Point ThreatCloud AI provides comprehensive data protection by detecting malware in known or shadow data stores in real-time; it will also inhibit users and applications that try to upload or store new malware within the organization's cloud environment.

To maintain a strong security posture, Check Point CloudGuard's comprehensive CNAPP will help Sentra customers eliminate their most critical attack paths and prevent attacks, by integrating Sentra's rich details on data sensitivity and usage context, allowing optimal controls configuration and pinpoint, prioritized remediations. Through Sentra's platform, Check Point's AI-powered technology can be used to triage, investigate, and, if necessary, remediate both known and unknown threats.

"As more organizations move their data to the cloud and use additional data and AI services, the need to provide comprehensive cloud and data security also grows," said Yoav Shay Daniely, director of corporate and business development at Check Point. "Our technology partnership with Sentra drives our mission of providing a comprehensive prevent-first cloud strategy by helping businesses better address the rising security and privacy challenges around their cloud data. This will enable our customers with complete oversight and management across all cloud environments and data repositories, allowing businesses to thrive with a much lower risk of cybersecurity incidents."

The combined solution supports all major cloud data stores services including Amazon S3, Azure Blob Storage, and Google Cloud Storage.

About Sentra

Sentra's cloud-native data security platform discovers, classifies, prioritizes and remediates the most business-critical data security risks for organizations across their data estates. Sentra ensures data is secured no matter where it is located or how it travels by automatically detecting vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, over-permissions, unauthorized access, data duplication and other security issues. By combining Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), Data Detection and Response (DDR) and Data Access Governance (DAG), the platform delivers enhanced security posture, breach prevention, compliance adherence, and streamlined remediation.

The company was founded in 2021 and is co-headquartered in New York City and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit www.sentra.io .

