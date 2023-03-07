Sentra Expands Executive Team With Appointment of Joseph Hoban as Vice President of Sales

Following $30M Series A Funding Round, Sentra Hires Leading Cybersecurity Sales Executive To Support Rapid Growth

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentra , a cloud data security company, has appointed Joseph Hoban to vice president of sales. In his new role, Hoban will draw from more than 15 years of experience leading successful global sales teams to increase Sentra's revenue growth, and scale the company's customer base worldwide. Hoban will lead Sentra's sales team, identify new business opportunities, as well as drive the company's channel strategy and partner ecosystem.

Sentra's agentless Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) platform enables security teams to gain full visibility and control of data, as well as protect against sensitive data breaches across the entire public cloud stack. In the last six months, Sentra opened its new North American headquarters in New York City and secured a $30 million Series A funding round led by Standard Investments with participation from Munich Re Ventures (MRV), Moore Strategic Ventures, Xerox Ventures and INT3 as well as existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners and Zeev Ventures. Hoban's appointment comes at a critical time as the company works to meet the growing demand for its cloud-native data security solutions.

"Joseph brings a vast amount of cybersecurity experience to Sentra's executive team," said Yoav Regev, co-founder and CEO of Sentra. "He will be an instrumental asset as we grow our U.S. presence and further establish our footprint worldwide. His knowledge of the market, extensive work in building successful partner ecosystems, and the ability to grow and inspire sales teams is exactly what Sentra needs at this stage of our journey."

Hoban has a proven track record in building high-performing U.S. sales teams as well as developing new market opportunities in Asia-Pacific, EMEA and Latin America. He most recently served in a sales leadership role at Axonius and has held senior sales positions at Centrify, FireEye and Mandiant.

"As the amount of data continues to grow in the cloud, so do the data security challenges enterprises face," said Hoban. "Sentra is solving a crucial problem around securing sensitive data that the cybersecurity industry has struggled with since the acceleration of cloud adoption. I'm excited to be part of the Sentra team that is building a data-centric future where enterprises have the confidence they need to move large amounts of data to and across multi clouds."

About Sentra

Sentra is a data security platform that helps organizations discover and remediate the top data security risks in their public environments. Sentra automatically detects if sensitive data is vulnerable due to misconfigurations, over-permissions, unauthorized access, data duplication or other security issues. The company was founded in 2021 and is co-headquartered in New York City and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit www.sentra.io.

Media Contacts:

Brianna McGarry

Bateman Agency for Sentra

[email protected]

+1-717-881-6123

SOURCE Sentra