Sentra Strengthens Advisory Board with Appointment of Fortune 500 Security Leader, Shaun Marion

Seasoned Chief Information Security Officer Will Bring Fortune 500 Leadership Experience to the Company

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentra , a cloud data security company, today announced that Shaun Marion , vice president and chief information security officer (CISO) at McDonald's, has joined the company's advisory board. Shaun brings more than 20 years of experience leading security teams at Fortune 500 companies, and will facilitate the establishment of Sentra's network of strong leaders and practitioners uniting around data-centric security.

Sentra's agentless Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) platform enables security teams to gain full visibility and control of data, as well as protect against sensitive data breaches across the entire public cloud stack. Sentra has secured a total of $53 million to date. In January, Sentra announced a Series A funding round led by Standard Investments with participation from Munich Re Ventures (MRV), Moore Strategic Ventures, Xerox Ventures and INT3 as well as existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners and Zeev Ventures. Shaun's appointment as advisor further bolsters Sentra's U.S. presence, strengthening and expanding Sentra's relationships with enterprise customers.

"Having built, ran, and optimized cyber, physical, and product environments over the last two decades, Shaun brings a unique perspective to Sentra's advisory board, and a deep understanding of the data security challenges facing organizations today," said Asaf Kochan, co-founder and President of Sentra. "As Sentra enters its next phase of growth, Shaun's cybersecurity expertise will be invaluable in ensuring that our customers receive the counsel, tools, and training necessary to protect their most valuable asset–sensitive data."

Shaun has held his current position since 2021. He previously spent more than 17 years at Honeywell in various positions, most recently as vice president and CISO.

"I look forward to working with Sentra's leadership team," said Shaun. "There is a tremendous opportunity here to help the company deliver a world-class product that expressly addresses the challenges CISOs face on a daily basis: how to protect data as it moves through cloud environments."

Sentra's advisory board also includes Jason Chan, former vice president of information security at Netflix, Dean Sysman, CEO and co-founder of Axonius, and Dan Gillerman, Israel's former ambassador to the United Nations and Chairman of Blackstone Israel.

Later this month, Sentra will be exhibiting at the RSA Conference in San Francisco, April 24-27 at booth number 6577.

About Sentra

Sentra is a data security platform that helps organizations discover and remediate the top data security risks in their public environments. Sentra automatically detects if sensitive data is vulnerable due to misconfigurations, over-permissions, unauthorized access, data duplication or other security issues. The company was founded in 2021 and is co-headquartered in New York City and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit www.sentra.io.

Media Contacts:

Brianna McGarry

Bateman Agency for Sentra

[email protected]

+1-717-881-6123

SOURCE Sentra