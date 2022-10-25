The innovative property management company chooses Stayntouch to deliver streamlined remote multi-property management and a seamless welcome experience for guests.

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch, a global leader in providing cloud hotel management solutions and guest-centric technology, today announced a partnership with Sentral, a modern property management company innovating flexible living communities throughout the United States. Sentral has selected Stayntouch to deliver its industry-leading cloud PMS and kiosk solutions to Sentral's portfolio of upscale multifamily properties.

Sentral Selects Stayntouch PMS and Kiosk to Power Flexible Extended Stay Communities Across the United States

Managing over $2 billion in Class A multifamily assets, Sentral is reimagining homes by transforming Class A multifamily properties into premium, any length of stay, flexible living communities. Sentral communities offer turnkey designer-furnished and unfurnished apartment suites, complete with premium amenities, private workspaces, and access to upscale, walkable neighborhoods in America's most dynamic cities. Sentral chose Stayntouch PMS and Stayntouch Kiosk to amplify their innovative flexible living model by streamlining operations, enabling seamless multi-property management, and enhancing the guest welcome experience.

Matt Darling, Vice President of Technology and Engineering, Sentral, said, "Sentral is redefining both the hospitality and short term rental models by providing the flexibility and comforts of home for as long as our guests would like to stay. We needed a PMS that could help us manage our portfolio of multifamily properties and streamline our welcome experience by offering a combination of mobile and kiosk-based check-in, seamless integrations to guest verification, and mobile key platforms. Their multi-property functionality is also intuitive and comprehensive, allowing us to manage our communities from anywhere, on or off the property."

Priya Rajamani, VP of Implementation & Support at Stayntouch replied, "It's been an honor to partner with Sentral and to provide the technology and support they need to implement and scale their uniquely innovative service model. Our partnership with Sentral demonstrates that high-tech self-service technology can amplify warm and exceptional high-touch service. We are delighted that Sentral is successfully utilizing our mobile PMS and kiosk technology to manage their portfolio more efficiently and to deliver a guest experience that feels more like stepping into your home than checking into a hotel lobby."

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch delivers a cloud-native and guest-centric hotel property management system (PMS) with a comprehensive library of over 1,100 integrations. Stayntouch's cloud-native PMS empowers independent hotels, hotel groups, and management companies to drive revenue, reduce costs, enhance service, and captivate their guests. In 2022, Stayntouch launched Stayntouch 2.0, a fully integrated technology suite featuring its core cloud-native PMS and guest kiosk solution, a comprehensive chain management module, a seamless booking engine (Stayntouch Booking), a robust payment processing platform (Stayntouch Pay), and a powerful channel manager. Stayntouch 2.0 enables hotels to streamline their operations, maximize and diversify their revenue streams, and deliver an even more enhanced guest experience with the innovation and support of one trusted technology partner. Stayntouch is supported by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, and is a trusted partner to industry-leading management companies including Sage Hospitality, HEI Hotels & Resorts, and EOS Hospitality, innovative independent brands such as Village Hotels, Pod Hotels, and First Hotels, and iconic flagship properties such as the TWA Hotel, Showboat Hotel Atlantic City, and Zoku Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.stayntouch.com.

About Sentral

Sentral is the modern property management company innovating flexible living communities throughout the United States. The company is redefining home by transforming upscale, multifamily properties into more dynamic and profitable communities, offering any length of stay in the nation's most coveted cities — including Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, Scottsdale, and Seattle, with many more to come. Sentral delivers authentic local experiences, premium amenities, community connection for residents and guests, and a tech-enabled platform that optimizes operating income for owners. The company manages over $2 billion in Class A multifamily assets and is backed by world-class firms in technology, hospitality, and real estate, including ICONIQ Capital, Highgate, Ascendant Capital Partners, and the Bozzuto Group.

