SentriForce Brings Security Services to Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee

HOUSTON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SentriForce, a leading provider of comprehensive video surveillance solutions, has announced the expansion of its services to major cities across the Southern United States, including Miami and Jacksonville, Florida; Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia; and Nashville, Tennessee.

SentriForce specializes in comprehensive video monitoring for construction sites, residential neighborhoods, apartment communities, retail commercial properties and municipal infrastructure facilities.

Client requests prompted the recent growth, CEO Chris Peschang said, noting that many areas of the country lack local options for surveillance support.

"Video surveillance has become an essential part of risk mitigation and management for all types of properties and facilities," he said. "We see a strong demand for our services in Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee, and we are thrilled to bring SentriForce's innovative video surveillance solutions to more communities that can benefit from our services."

SentriForce offers live, U.S.-based video monitoring, intrusion response and dispatch, video investigation, and AI-powered parking lot safety solutions. The company tailors its services to the unique needs of each industry served and leverages the latest technologies, including high-definition cameras, thermal imaging and license plate recognition.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, SentriForce has built a reputation for providing cost-effective, customized video surveillance solutions backed by exceptional customer service. Rather than selling its security systems, SentriForce offers monthly rental agreements that include complimentary maintenance, reducing up-front costs while eliminating the burden of upkeep and repairs.

For construction clients, SentriForce provides monthly site visits during which its security team evaluates the site's evolving needs, recommends adjustments and performs maintenance and installation of new units when needed. Every aspect of service, from consultation to video monitoring, occurs in-house, ensuring that SentriForce maintains control over the security and well-being of its clients.

"It's so important for customers to know who is monitoring their property," Peschang said. "Our strategic decision to avoid outsourcing is part of what differentiates us in the industry."

Peschang described the latest growth as an exciting move for a company dedicated to helping operations of all sorts protect their assets and create safer surroundings.

"Our expansion will allow us to partner with more clients to help reduce risks, increase safety and optimize operations," he said. "We will continue to go where SentriForce is needed."

ABOUT SENTRIFORCE

SentriForce provides comprehensive video surveillance services for construction sites, residential neighborhoods, apartment communities, retail commercial properties and municipal infrastructure facilities. Its state-of-the-art video security solutions are designed to keep assets safe and mitigate risk exposure on projects and properties.

