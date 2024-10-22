SentriForce Marks 20 Years of Security Innovation

Video Surveillance Provider Celebrates Milestone, Plans for Continued Growth



HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SentriForce, a provider of comprehensive video surveillance solutions, is proud to announce its 20th anniversary. Over the past two decades, the Houston-based firm has led the industry with its responsive, innovative approach to evolving customer needs, shaping how competitors operate and setting new standards for security excellence.

SentriForce CEO Chris Peschang.

SentriForce was founded in 2004 as a small business managed service provider. In 2008, the company pivoted to providing video surveillance as a service following the Great Recession. Throughout SentriForce's 20-year history, the company has sought creative solutions to the unique problems faced by each of its market verticals, including the construction, single-family residential, multi-family residential, municipal infrastructure and retail industries.

SentriForce was among the first security providers to install flashing red-and-blue lights on its video surveillance units, a simple and highly effective deterrent that has since become the industry standard. Other innovations include reliable and aesthetically pleasing solar-powered equipment and the use of thermal imaging technologies that allow for easier detection of intruders.

One of the firm's most recent innovations is LotWitness, a space-saving crime deterrent designed to enhance safety in retail parking lots. Using high-intensity strobe lights and customizable audio announcements, LotWitness reminds visitors to secure valuables before leaving their cars, ultimately reducing the risk of theft and vandalism.

Consistent efforts to raise the bar in the security industry are the leading drivers of SentriForce's success and rank among the company's most prized accomplishments, CEO Chris Peschang said.

"We are always looking for more effective ways to deter and detect unwanted activity on our customers' jobsites and properties," he said. "Ultimately, our job is to give people peace of mind."

In addition to a record of standard-setting product and service development, SentriForce differentiates itself from competitors by monitoring its own video surveillance feeds. Defying industry trends, this approach fosters a culture of accountability within the company, ensuring that customers receive the highest level of service and support. Unlike many competitors who outsource their monitoring services, SentriForce has a vested interest in the security and well-being of its clients.

SentriForce's ability to keep services in-house reduces response times and offers better protection of video evidence and data, Peschang added.

"It's so important for customers to know who is monitoring their property," he said. "We remain committed to keeping our monitoring in-house for the same reason we still offer month-to-month contracts: We believe that consistently providing high-quality service is the key to earning customer loyalty."

Looking ahead, SentriForce plans to continue expanding its footprint throughout the country. The company already serves major cities in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Florida and Georgia, and plans to develop new products and services to meet the evolving needs of multiple markets, further solidifying its position as a leader in the security industry.

"As we move into new markets and regions, SentriForce will stay true to its customer-first service philosophy. I can't wait to see what the next 20 years hold," Peschang said.

For more information about SentriForce, visit sentriforce.com.

ABOUT SENTRIFORCE

SentriForce is a leading provider of comprehensive video surveillance services for construction sites, residential neighborhoods, apartment communities, retail commercial properties and municipal infrastructure facilities. Its state-of-the-art video security solutions are designed to keep assets safe and mitigate risk exposure on projects or properties.

