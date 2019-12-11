Sentrius BT510 Bluetooth 5 Sensor Platform Wins Embedded Computing Design Best in Show

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Connectivity, a global leader in wireless technology, earned Embedded Computing Design's Best in Show in the Wired and Wireless Connectivity, Including IoT and Industrial IoT category. The award, announced at SPS (Smart Product Solutions) in Nuremberg, highlights the most innovative products on display at SPS 2019 that have been introduced in the last 12 months and are dedicated to industries such as embedded, industrial, and IoT.

The Sentrius™ BT510 Bluetooth 5 Long Range sensor platform delivers robust, reliable sensor data in the harshest environments. It seamlessly combines multiple sensors (temperature, shock, movement, open/close, and beaconing) with the latest Bluetooth 5 Long Range technology to deliver maximum application flexibility for a wide variety of customers. Exceptional RF performance, powered by an easily replaceable coin cell battery, is innovatively packaged into a small, rugged IP67 housing, lending itself to customers who need to get their data out of any environment. Simple configuration and programming via supporting mobile application, or complete end-to-end integration to the cloud via Laird Connectivity's IG60 gateway platform, make the BT510 a perfect IoT enablement solution.

"We are honored to receive the 2019 Best in Show award here at SPS. This recognition affirms our commitment to provide IoT platform products of the highest standards," says Jonathan Kaye, Senior Director of Product Management. "Laird Connectivity has a long history of creating high-performing RF modules. Our packaged products are built on this heritage, which brings competency, faster time to market, and a low risk to our customers."

The BT510 is powered by Laird Connectivity's BL654 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) module, which integrates Nordic Semiconductor's nRF52840 silicon. This provides excellent processing capability for feature rich application development in the Cortex M4F with 1MB Flash, enabling sensor data logging and storage. Additionally, the new Bluetooth 5 coded PHY gives extended range over traditional Bluetooth and enables customers to cover many different sensing applications, delivering range and flexibility.

The BT510 joins Laird Connectivity's Sentrius™ Series of IoT sensors and gateways. These packaged products, combined with a suite of engineering services and on-site EMC certifications, enable Laird Connectivity to quickly deliver customized OEM solutions for customer specific branding, application firmware/mobile apps, and enclosures.

For more information about the upcoming Sentrius BT510, visit: www.lairdconnect.com/BT510

To learn more about Laird Connectivity, visit: https://www.lairdconnect.com/

About Laird Connectivity

Laird Connectivity simplifies the enablement of wireless technologies with market-leading wireless modules and antennas, integrated sensor and gateway platforms, and customer-specific wireless solutions. Our best-in-class support and comprehensive engineering services help reduce risk and improve time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect electronics with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity delivers — no matter what.

