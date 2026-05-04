Sentry® survey: Large business leaders remain optimistic for 2026 despite rising stress and complex risk environment

New research highlights confidence in business outlook, even as concerns about litigation, workforce pressures, and insurance adequacy emerge

STEVENS POINT, Wis., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Large business executives remain confident in their organizations' performance in 2026, even as they navigate increasing stress and a complex risk landscape. According to new research sponsored by Sentry Insurance and conducted by Wakefield Research nearly three-quarters (74%) of executives at large enterprises believe their companies will remain stable— or even thrive— this year.

The survey of 1,250 U.S. executives—including 200 leaders from large companies with more than 1,000 employees—reveals that optimism is tempered by mounting pressure. More than 9 in 10 large business executives (93%) report similar or higher stress levels compared to last year, reflecting the growing risks they face.

The findings also point to potential gaps in how organizations prioritize and prepare for risks. Fewer than one in five large business leaders (18%) say they are completely confident their current insurance coverage is adequate, and nearly all (98%) plan to reevaluate their policies in 2026.

"As the risk environment continues to evolve, many large organizations are taking a more active role in evaluating how they manage uncertainty," said Jeff Cole, Assistant Vice President of National Accounts at Sentry. "Leaders are balancing confidence in their operations with a need to reassess coverage, risk tolerance, and long-term planning."

LITIGATION AND EMERGING RISKS

The research underscores growing concern around litigation and its financial impact. More than three-quarters (76%) of large business executives view increases in litigation and multimillion-dollar verdicts as a problem in their industry, and 63% believe a single large verdict could put their company at risk of closure.

More than three quarters (77%) of large businesses identify third-party litigation funding as a concern, compared with two-thirds (66%) of all executives.

"Litigation trends are becoming more complex, particularly with the rise of third-party funding," said Tony Trenzeluk, Managing Director of Government Affairs at Sentry. "Greater transparency and a clear understanding of these dynamics are important as businesses assess their exposure and long-term stability."

WORKFORCE AND SAFETY INVESTMENTS

In response to ongoing challenges, large business leaders are increasing their focus on workforce safety and operational resilience. The study found that 85% of large business executives plan to increase investment in worker safety in 2026.

Organizations are prioritizing these investments to:

Increase operational output (54%)

Reduce lost work hours (41%)

Curb workers' compensation incidents (41%)

"We're seeing a growing emphasis on proactive safety strategies," said Greg Larson, Assistant Vice President of Workers' Compensation Claims at Sentry. "Understanding the factors that can influence recovery and claim outcomes helps businesses better support their employees and manage costs over time."

INSURANCE AND RISK STRATEGY

As part of broader risk management efforts, executives are reassessing how their insurance programs align with business needs and financial goals.

Among large business leaders:

49% plan to add coverage to reduce risk exposure

42% report they no longer need certain coverages due to business changes

39% cite cost as a factor in reevaluating policies

These findings suggest a continued focus on balancing coverage decisions with operational priorities and financial considerations.

The research also highlights the cumulative impact of ongoing risks. Over the past five years, many large organizations report increased legal and insurance costs, as well as operational disruptions tied to litigation and external pressures.

At the same time, leaders are responding by taking a more active role in shaping their risk strategies—through safety investments, policy reviews, and operational adjustments.

About Sentry® Insurance

Sentry Insurance is part of one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States. Sentry has an AM Best Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (superior), current as of June 2025. See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Sentry and its subsidiaries offer a wide range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities, and retirement programs for businesses and individuals nationwide. For a complete list of underwriting companies, visit sentry.com.

About the survey

Wakefield Research conducted a survey of 1,250 U.S. executives with a minimum size of 10 employees, where qualifying roles are as follows: business owners, CEOs, CFOs, Chief Risk Officers (CROs), between December 4 and December 16, 2025, using an email invitation and an online survey.

SOURCE Sentry Insurance