Sentry raises $1.6 million for United Way in employee-led campaign

Campaign also results in record donation to United Way of Portage County, where company is based.

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry Insurance announced the successful completion of its employee-led United Way campaign, which raised a record-breaking $1.668 million. The annual two-week campaign exemplifies the company's commitment to community engagement, and the generosity of its employees.

Sentry achieved 92% employee pledge participation in Stevens Point, and 83% companywide. With offices across the country, employees could direct their pledge to the United Way of their choice, ensuring their contributions have a local impact.

As a result, donations were made to United Ways in 17 communities with Sentry offices, including a record-breaking $1.325 million to the United Way of Portage County, where the company is headquartered.

"For years, we've been recognized for running one of the country's best United Way corporate campaigns," said Pete McPartland, Sentry Chairman and CEO. "The root of our ability to run a good campaign comes from our ability to run a successful insurance company. Our employees give from their hearts because they feel good about what they do for a living, and they believe in giving back to their communities. It's a tradition that will continue well into the future." 

"Recognizing and actively promoting campaigns in nearly 20 satellite offices is another way that Sentry stands apart," said Fred Hebblewhite, United Way of Portage County Executive Director. "It illustrates Sentry's commitment to all employees and the communities they call home. You have an infectious culture of working hard and making a difference."

Most funds were raised through employee pledges and a donation match from the Sentry Foundation. Additionally, Sentry employees led their own creative events, some of which included a golf scramble, basket raffles, silent auctions, and food sales.

About Sentry

Sentry Insurance is a part of one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, holding a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (superior) from AM Best, current as of June 2023. See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Sentry and its subsidiaries sell property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities, and retirement programs for business and individuals throughout the country. Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Sentry employs more than 4,900 associates across the country. See a complete list of underwriting companies at sentry.com.

About Sentry Insurance Foundation

The Sentry Insurance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Sentry. Giving priorities include education, workforce development, United Way, and local organizations that work to improve the quality of life and build equitable communities where we live and work, including the Maui community.

SOURCE Sentry Insurance

