SEPTEMBER HARVARD CAPS / HARRIS POLL: HARRIS AND TRUMP DEAD EVEN IN FINAL STRETCH

47% OF VOTERS APPROVE OF HARRIS' PERFORMANCE AS VICE PRESIDENT BUT 52% APPROVE OF JOB TRUMP DID AS PRESIDENT

NEW YORK and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) today released the results of the September Harvard CAPS / Harris poll, a monthly collaboration between the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard (CAPS) and the Harris Poll and HarrisX.

The presidential horse race now sits at 50-50. Harris' favorability and job approval ratings remain at 47%, while Trump holds a 47% favorability rating and 52% job approval rating.

Voters believe Harris would do a better job on abortion, climate change, and racial equality, while Trump would do a better job on the economy, immigration, crime, and China. The poll also covers public opinion on the economy and foreign policy. Download key results here.

"Harris has drawn to dead even but Trump has an edge in the underlying numbers given his higher job approval and the overall low approval of the Biden administration," said Mark Penn, Co-Director of the Harvard CAPS / Harris poll and Stagwell Chairman and CEO.

CONGRESSIONAL AND PRESIDENTIAL HORSE RACES BOTH NECK-AND-NECK

The presidential horse race is tied at 50-50.

Both presidential candidates are winning their respective party bases: male (50%), white (54%), and rural (59%) voters favor Trump, while Black (71%), urban (57%), and college-educated (52%) voters favor Harris. Independent voters are split almost evenly and 33% of them say they are still weighing their final choice.

50% of Hispanic voters say they will vote for Harris, while 43% say they will vote for Trump — only a 7-point gap. 7% of Hispanic voters say they are still unsure.

CANDIDATES ARE PERCEIVED AS WIDELY DIFFERENT ON THE ISSUES

Major differences emerged between how voters see Trump and how they see Harris on the issues. Harris is seen more often than not as favoring open borders, compassionate enforcement of laws, free healthcare to immigrants, and the switch to electric vehicles. Trump is seen as a stronger ally to Israel , harsher on China , and more of a defender of free speech on social media than Harris.

, harsher on , and more of a defender of free speech on social media than Harris. Trump is seen as favoring a national ban on abortion while Harris is seen as opposing such a ban.

49% of voters say Harris is to the left of them politically, while 50% say Trump is to the right of them politically.

LESS THAN HALF OF VOTERS APPROVE OF CURRENT ADMINISTRATION

Biden approval rating stayed steady at 42% from July. Among minority voters, 66% of Black voters approve, but only 39% of Hispanic voters approve.

Less than half of voters approve of Biden's performance across all issues, with racial equity his highest (47%) and the Israel-Hamas conflict his lowest (34%).

47% of voters approve of the job Harris is doing as Vice President, with high approval from Democrats (87%), Black (71%), and urban (60%) voters.

PERCEPTIONS TOWARD ECONOMY REMAIN PESSIMISTIC

63% of voters believe the U.S. economy is on the wrong track and 62% characterize it as weak, consistent with perceptions over the past year.

42% of voters named inflation as the most important issue facing the country today, up 5 points from July.

48% of voters say their personal financial situation is getting worse, especially among female (53%), 55-64 year-old (55%), and rural (57%) voters.

SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL OVER HAMAS UNCHANGED; YOUNG VOTERS SEEM UNINFORMED ON VENEZUELA ELECTIONS AND MANY FAVOR MADURO

69% of voters say a ceasefire of the Israel-Hamas war should only happen after Hamas is removed from power and all hostages are released (ages 18-24: 45%; ages 65+: 84%). When asked to choose between Israel and Hamas without the choice to remain undecided, 79% continue to favor Israel while 21% favor Hamas.

and Hamas without the choice to remain undecided, 79% continue to favor while 21% favor Hamas. 71% of voters say the execution of six hostages was the fault of Hamas over that of the Israeli government.

More than half of voters have at least heard about the Venezuelan election, but 38% of voters say the Venezuelan election was not stolen by incumbent President Nicolás Maduro (ages 18-24: 49%; ages 25-34: 48%; ages 65+: 27%).

57% of voters say they support the protesters in Venezuela , and 60% support U.S. sanctions on Venezuela for allegations of election fraud , but 56% believe the U.S. government should not engage in another international issue.

The September Harvard CAPS / Harris poll survey was conducted online within the United States on September 4-5, 2024, among 2,358 registered voters by The Harris Poll and HarrisX. Follow the Harvard CAPS Harris Poll podcast at https://www.markpennpolls.com/ or on iHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

About The Harris Poll & HarrisX

The Harris Poll is a global consulting and market research firm that strives to reveal the authentic values of modern society to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. It works with clients in three primary areas: building twenty-first-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. One of the longest-running surveys in the U.S., The Harris Poll has tracked public opinion, motivations, and social sentiment since 1963, and is now part of Stagwell, the challenger holding company built to transform marketing.

HarrisX is a technology-driven market research and data analytics company that conducts multi-method research in the U.S. and over 40 countries around the world on behalf of Fortune 100 companies, public policy institutions, global leaders, NGOs and philanthropic organizations. HarrisX was the most accurate pollster of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

About the Harvard Center for American Political Studies

The Center for American Political Studies (CAPS) is committed to and fosters the interdisciplinary study of U.S. politics. Governed by a group of political scientists, sociologists, historians, and economists within the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University, CAPS drives discussion, research, public outreach, and pedagogy about all aspects of U.S. politics. CAPS encourages cutting-edge research using a variety of methodologies, including historical analysis, social surveys, and formal mathematical modeling, and it often cooperates with other Harvard centers to support research training and encourage cross-national research about the United States in comparative and global contexts. More information at https://caps.gov.harvard.edu/.

