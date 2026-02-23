SeQent and Valcom Partner to Deliver Plant-Wide Alarm Notification Through Industrial Paging and PA Systems

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - SeQent, a leader in real-time alarm notification and plant-floor communication software, and Valcom, a trusted manufacturer of industrial paging, intercom, building communication solutions, and life safety emergency notifications today announced a partnership to deliver integrated alarm notification and workforce communication solutions for industrial environments.

The partnership brings together SeQent's real-time alarm notification and escalation platform with Valcom's proven industrial paging and PA systems, engineered for demanding factory, warehouse, and distribution center environments where uptime and clarity matter. Together, the companies enable manufacturers, utilities, and critical infrastructure operators to ensure critical alarms reach personnel across plant floors, control rooms, and distributed facilities.

"Industrial teams need absolute confidence that critical alarms will be heard, understood, and acted on, especially in high-noise, high-risk environments," said Joseph Salz, Director, Channel Sales, SeQent. "By partnering with Valcom, we're extending SeQent's intelligent alarm management and escalation workflows into robust, plant-wide paging and notification systems that customers already trust for mission-critical operations."

Through the integration, SeQent's platform ingests alarms and events from control systems and operational technologies, applies intelligent routing and escalation rules, and delivers notifications across multiple channels, including Valcom's industrial paging and notification infrastructure. This approach ensures alerts reach operators, maintenance teams, and safety personnel wherever they are working, without relying solely on screens, radios, or mobile devices.

"Valcom has long focused on making sure important messages are clearly heard and seen in industrial environments where reliability and clarity matter most," said Jonas Baranauskas, Product Manager - Industrial, Valcom. "Partnering with SeQent allows us to connect our communication systems directly into intelligent alarm and event workflows, helping customers respond faster, operate safer, and reduce operational risk."

The combined SeQent and Valcom solution is well suited for manufacturers, process industries, utilities, and other industrial organizations seeking to improve alarm response consistency, safety communications, and operational coordination, even in environments with limited connectivity or challenging infrastructure.

SeQent to Present at Valcom 2026 Conference

SeQent will join Valcom at the First Annual Valcom Conference, taking place March 4-6, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. The multi-day event brings together industry professionals, technology partners, and Valcom customers to explore the latest innovations in unified communication systems and industrial technology solutions. SeQent will participate in a breakout session on Friday March 6, titled "Industrial Communications Reinvented: Protecting People, Processes & Productivity," The session will explore how industrial automation, SCADA systems, and PLC devices integrate with intelligent alarm notification platforms to deliver smarter, more powerful alerts that improve safety, response times, and operational awareness across manufacturing environments.

About SeQent

SeQent is a leading provider of industrial alarm notification and plant-floor communication software that helps manufacturers prevent costly downtime and keep operations running at peak performance. For more than three decades, SeQent has supported thousands of plants worldwide by connecting automation systems with real-time human response. Its solutions include wireless alarm and event notification, industrial Wi-Fi messaging, and visual display management. SeQent bridges SCADA, MES, and PLC systems with radios, smartphones, displays, pagers, and PA systems so critical alerts reach the right person at the right time. We keep the world's factories running because when production stops, everything stops.

To learn more about SeQent's Partner Program, please visit seqent.com or email: [email protected]

About Valcom

Valcom is a leading provider of industrial paging, intercom, and communication systems designed for mission-critical environments. Valcom solutions help organizations deliver clear, reliable messaging across plant floors, facilities, and distributed operations. Learn more at: valcom.com.

