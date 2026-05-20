SeQent and Velotic Deepen Long-Standing Partnership to Deliver Real-Time Alarm Notification Across the Next Generation of Industrial Operations

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - SeQent, a leading provider of industrial alarm notification and plant-floor communication software, and Velotic, a leading independent industrial software company, today announced the renewal and expansion of their longstanding partnership to power real-time alarm and event notification across Proficy Software, the former manufacturing software business of GE Vernova. The partnership currently supports Proficy's CIMPLICITY HMI/SCADA, with capabilities extending to iFIX in 2026, bringing real-time alarm and event notification to a significantly broader base of Velotic users.

Watch how SeQent's industrial alarm notification software delivers critical alerts to the right person, on the right device, at the right time Speed Speed

The collaboration between SeQent and Velotic's Proficy business spans more than two decades, with SeQent's notification platform embedded at the heart of alarm and event communication for thousands of industrial manufacturers worldwide. Following Velotic's recent launch as an independent, industrial software company focused on shaping the future of industrial manufacturing software, the two companies have committed to a multi-year agreement that extends the partnership through Velotic's next chapter and beyond.

"We're thrilled to extend our relationship with the Velotic team, which reflects the value we deliver to large-scale OEMs in industrial software," said Sheret Ross, Co-CEO, SeQent. "For more than 20 years, our notification technology has helped CIMPLICITY customers see, hear, and act on critical events on the plant floor. We're excited to carry that legacy forward with Velotic and to support their bold vision for the next generation of industrial operations."

A Partnership Built on SeQent's OEM Model

SeQent's embedded OEM partner model has long enabled global industrial software leaders to deliver trusted, mission-critical alarm notification capabilities to their customers under their own brands. Through this approach, SeQent's wireless alarm and event notification quietly power plant-floor communication for thousands of facilities worldwide.

Velotic's Proficy AlarmCast is one of the most established examples of this model, with SeQent technology serving as the underlying alarm notification engine for over two decades. Under the renewed agreement, the partnership continues with consolidated, modern offerings that align with how Velotic's customers buy, deploy, and scale industrial software today, while preserving the reliability and integration depth that Proficy users have relied on for generations.

"Alarm notification isn't a nice-to-have in modern industrial operations, it's a safety-critical capability that determines whether teams catch problems in seconds or in hours," said Kerry Grimes, Chief Partner Officer, Velotic. "SeQent has powered that capability inside Proficy for over 20 years, and renewing this partnership gives our customers the continuity they expect today and the foundation they need for where we're taking the platform next."

What the Renewed Partnership Enables

The SeQent and Velotic agreement focuses on delivering:

Continuity for Velotic customers - Uninterrupted access to the alarm notification capabilities users have trusted for over two decades, now backed by a renewed multi-year commitment.

Mission-critical notifications - Real-time alerts delivered to the right people at the right time via email, SMS, and SeQent's native mobile app, Wi-Fi Messenger.

Modernized offerings - Consolidated alarm notification offerings designed to match how Velotic's customers procure and deploy industrial software today.

A foundation for what's next - A partnership structured to support Velotic's roadmap for more connected, intelligent, and AI-enabled industrial operations.

To learn more about SeQent's Partner Program including OEM opportunities, please visit www.seqent.com/partners or e-mail: [email protected]

About SeQent

SeQent is a leading provider of industrial alarm notification and plant-floor communication software that helps manufacturers prevent costly downtime and keep operations running at peak performance. For more than three decades, SeQent has supported thousands of plants worldwide by connecting automation systems with real-time human response. Its solutions include wireless alarm and event notification, industrial Wi-Fi messaging, and visual display management. SeQent bridges SCADA, MES, and PLC systems with radios, smartphones, displays, pagers, and PA systems so critical alerts reach the right person at the right time.

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About Velotic

Velotic™ is a leading independent industrial software company providing data‑driven solutions that improve manufacturing efficiency, productivity, and operational insight. Serving customers across manufacturing, oil & gas, utilities, and infrastructure, the company generates more than $300 million in revenue. Velotic's portfolio, anchored by Proficy, Kepware, and ThingWorx, supports the growing data and performance requirements of industrial operators globally, with an emphasis on AI‑enabled manufacturing and industrial software. Learn more at www.velotic.com.

SOURCE SeQent Ltd.