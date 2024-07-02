SeQent Announces NEW Alarm Notification Software Integration with AVEVA™ PI System™

LONDON, ON, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - SeQent, the leading provider of Alarm Notification Software and ANDON Visual Display Management solutions, has expanded its integration portfolio with AVEVA™ software (Intouch and System Platform) to include AVEVA™ PI System™(formerly OSIsoft).

Our Alarm Notification Software is the only platform in the world with native integration between industrial software vendors AVEVA™ and Motorola Solutions™ for audio and text message dispatch. Alarm information such as name, trigger test, value and various obtained values from PI data sources are all available for alarm message composition and can be proactively sent to MOTOTRBO™ digital radios or WAVE PTX, overhead PA systems, e-mail and smartphones/tablets.

Reduce downtime and hold employees accountable with our scalable and user-friendly notification solution that automatically escalates through a pre-defined hierarchy in real time. Stay connected with automated connection loss recovery and monitor for and trigger on PI System™ server connection loss. Our software offers many trigger test conditions and automatic data type conversions. With real-time updates of embedded values during the lifetime of the event, our solutions provide the ultimate flexibility for the end-user and system integrator. Whether PI System™ is architected and configured in standalone or a network distributed mode, SeQent can support these models and more.

"SeQent took notice of the AVEVA announcement on the acquisition of OSIsoft PI as we have had numerous existing customers and inquiries from potential new customers interested in improved PI alarm notification. This acquisition, by an existing significant SeQent partner, was an open door for SeQent to bring our FirstPAGE Alarm Manager technology to the PI platform," says Scott Burns, Chief Technology Officer at SeQent.

About SeQent

SeQent is a leading industrial automation software provider and early pioneer in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) space. With over three decades of experience and thousands of installations worldwide, we provide our customers with innovative, reliable, and cost-effective Smart Factory Software solutions. Our Alarm Notification Software, Andon-Visual Display Management, Industrial Automated Messaging, and Industrial Wi-Fi SMS Messaging solutions build a bridge between industrial automation systems and communication devices. Our solutions provide end-users with real-time access to their operations and send critical information in real-time to Motorola Solutions MOTOTRBO™ two-way radios/WAVE PTX, smartphones, overhead PA systems, LED/LCD displays, tablets, and more.

