SeQent Announces NEW Alarm Notification Software Integration with General Electric iFIX®

LONDON, ON, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - SeQent, the leading provider of Alarm Notification Software and ANDON Visual Display Management solutions, has expanded its integration portfolio with GE Vernova™ from CIMPLICITY to include GE iFIX®. This integration includes full two-way support for acknowledging alarms.

Our Alarm Notification Software is the only platform in the world with native integration between industrial software vendors GE Vernova™ and Motorola Solutions™ for audio and text message dispatch. Alarm information such as priority, description, logical/physical node and other various obtained values from iFIX® data sources are all available for alarm message composition and can be proactively sent to MOTOTRBO™ digital radios or WAVE PTX, PA systems, e-mail, and smartphones/tablets.

Reduce downtime and hold employees accountable with our scalable and user-friendly notification solution that automatically escalates through a pre-defined hierarchy in real time. Our software integration with iFIX® monitors the alarm queues of a GE Vernova™ iFIX® project for alarms that match defined conditions. In addition, by using the SeQent OPC Gateways, iFIX® data such as tags and calculated tags may also be monitored. Depending on the gateway selected, the actions may include sending messages to wireless messaging destinations such as Motorola Solutions MOTOTRBO™ digital two-way radios, E-mail, overhead PA systems, smartphones, and audible outputs, as well as raising alarms in our alarming engine for dispatch and escalation to wireless devices.

"SeQent routinely has inquiries from potential new customers who are interested in an improved iFIX alarm notification solution. GE Vernova™, as a SeQent partner, was approached about an iFIX integration. As the supplier of the CIMPLICITY AlarmCast solution for over 20 years, SeQent is uniquely positioned to provide a seamless integration between iFIX and our feature-rich FirstPAGE Alarm Manager platform." says Scott Burns, Chief Technology Officer at SeQent.

About SeQent

SeQent is a leading industrial automation software provider and early pioneer in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) space. With over three decades of experience and thousands of installations worldwide, we provide our customers with innovative, reliable, and cost-effective Smart Factory Software solutions. Our Alarm Notification Software, Andon-Visual Display Management, Industrial Automated Messaging, and Industrial Wi-Fi SMS Messaging solutions build a bridge between industrial automation systems and communication devices. Our solutions provide end-users with real-time access to their operations and send critical information in real-time to Motorola Solutions MOTOTRBO™ two-way radios/WAVE PTX, smartphones, overhead PA systems, LED/LCD displays, tablets, and more.

