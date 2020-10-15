Seqster Partners with Datavant to Enhance its RWD Offering to Life Science Companies

Seqster's first-of-its-kind platform enables life science companies and CROs to automatically retrieve patient data directly from a patients' EHR record for the clinical trial process. With this new partnership, Seqster will also have the ability to match real-world data from Datavant's open data ecosystem to their existing patient-level data collected through the Seqster platform. The new combined solution gives life sciences customers an off-the-shelf system to seamlessly process and analyze a patient's longitudinal health journey, leading to a better understanding of patient outcomes, therapy efficacy and value-based healthcare.

"Integrating real-world data into clinical trials enables sponsors to accelerate the clinical and commercial development process, increasing the speed of therapies to market. Seqster has an innovative solution that utilizes patient data already captured in EHRs to fill important data gaps," said Travis May, Chief Executive Officer at Datavant. "We are living through a fundamental transformation in the use of RWD, and we firmly believe that the effective use of real-world data can help better understand the safety and efficacy of drugs that are brought to market."

"We are excited to enter into this partnership to continue providing innovative ways for life sciences companies to better understand the patients participating in their trials, said Ardy Arianpour, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder at Seqster. "The combination of Seqster's FDA-compliant platform and Datavant's privacy-protecting linking technology provides a vital data super-highway that is secure, private, and readily accessible for pharmaceutical companies and the broader healthcare ecosystem."

About Seqster:

Seqster is a SaaS-based healthcare technology company that enables organizations to drive efficient healthcare via comprehensive medical records (EHR), individual genomic profiles (DNA), and personal health device data. For the first time, users create their own matched, longitudinal health data profile across all their US-based healthcare data sources through person-centric interoperability. The company serves healthcare enterprises such as pharmaceutical companies, payers, life insurance, and providers.

The platform is both FDA 21 CFR PART 11 & CMS-ONC 21st Century Cures Act Compliant. Seqster is hosted on HIPAA-compliant and HITRUST certified servers. It connects users to more than 3,000 hospitals and health systems and over 150,000 doctor offices and medical clinics nationwide. Seqster is privately held and headquartered in San Diego. Learn more about our technology at seqster.com

About Datavant:

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of de-identified patient records across datasets. Datavant is headquartered in San Francisco . Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com .

SOURCE Datavant

Related Links

https://datavant.com

