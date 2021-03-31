Sequoia, Greylock, and a16z Back Cresta's Expertise AI as Growth Quadruples

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , the Expertise AI provider to the enterprise, today announces the closing of its Series B fundraising round of $50 million, led by Sequoia Capital with participation from Greylock Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Allen & Company and Porsche Ventures. Sequoia's Carl Eschenbach has also joined the company's board of directors which includes former AT&T CEO John Donovan and Cresta and Google X co-founder Sebastian Thrun.

Cresta, which has seen revenue quadruple in the past year, will use the new investment to support its growth. The company will also continue innovating on the Cresta Expertise Engine that provides real-time AI mentoring and feedback across all customer communications.

"Carl is one of Silicon Valley's most respected leaders, operators and investors, and I am looking forward to working with and learning from him to build Cresta into an enduring company," said Zayd Enam, co-founder and CEO of Cresta. "This new investment will allow us to continue on our mission to help every office worker be 100x as effective by driving transformative results for our customers, growing our team, and bringing our Expertise AI to new channels, use cases, and workflows."

"Contact centers are in dire need of new technology to keep pace with the growing digital economy. Cresta empowers sales and service agents with real-time prompts and suggested responses—ultimately, improving their efficiency and productivity," said Eschenbach. "We're excited to partner with the talented team at Cresta as they disrupt the contact center market with their proven AI platform."

Cresta also recently announced Cresta for Voice, a turnkey solution for phone-based teams that delivers measurable business outcomes within weeks. Key features of Cresta for Voice include real-time agent assistance and coaching during a customer phone call, call transcription, dynamic triggering of reminders for key agent behaviors that lead to improved business outcomes, and rapid access to knowledge base answers to accelerate resolving customer questions.

Cresta's customers include Intuit, Porsche, and Cox Communications. The company's clients also include Fortune 500 companies, some of whom have seen more than a 20% improvement in conversion rate, 25% greater average order value, and millions of dollars in additional annual revenue in a matter of weeks.

ABOUT CRESTA

Cresta makes business radically more productive by using Expertise AI to help sales and service teams unlock their full potential. Cresta is bringing together world-renowned AI thought-leaders, engineers, and investors to create market-ready AI solutions capable of transforming sales and service productivity in weeks. Cresta has driven hundreds-of-millions of dollars in incremental revenue for its clients and is backed by world-class investors including Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and Greylock Partners. For more information, please visit: https://www.cresta.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

[email protected]

SOURCE Cresta

Related Links

https://cresta.com

