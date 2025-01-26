SERES Leads Chinese EV Innovation at Davos, Championing Global Collaboration for the Intelligent Age

CHONGQING, China, Jan. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the World Economic Forum's 2025 annual meeting held from January 20-24 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, nearly 3,000 representatives from 130 countries and regions discussed the theme "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age," exploring topics such as reimagining growth and industries in the intelligent era. SERES Vice President Kang Bo was the sole Chinese new energy vehicle enterprise representative invited to attend and participate in multiple forum activities.

In today's globalized landscape, open collaboration has become essential. By sharing resources and expertise across industries, innovative business models and development approaches are emerging, enabling high-quality collaboration in the intelligent age. Kang Bo emphasized that sector boundaries are becoming increasingly fluid, with cross-industry collaboration becoming critical. SERES has substantially benefited from this collaborative approach, building partnerships with global automotive suppliers and leading technology companies to enhance its products' intelligence and connectivity. The company now shares its powertrain technology with 12 partners worldwide, driving collective progress in the automotive industry.

"Advancements in new quality productive forces have propelled China's new energy vehicle industry to new heights," Kang Bo highlighted. Domestic automakers have made significant strides in core competencies, developing cutting-edge technologies in electric powertrains, artificial intelligence, new materials, and advanced manufacturing processes. These innovations have strengthened the entire industry value chain, positioning Chinese vehicle enterprises competitively in the high-end market. SERES stands as a prime example of high-quality innovation, with its brand image and perceived value continuously evolving.

In 2024, SERES achieved remarkable results, with annual new energy vehicle sales exceeding 420,000 units, representing a year-on-year growth of over 182%. Kang Bo believes the core competitiveness of intelligent vehicles lies in Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV). Through continuous over-the-air (OTA) updates, they provide users with an innovative and frequently renewed driving experience, enhancing both software features and overall hardware performance throughout the vehicle's lifecycle.

SERES has pioneered innovative technology in intelligent manufacturing, establishing a globally benchmarked Super Factory in Chongqing. The facility, housing over 3,000 robots, achieves 100% automation in critical processes and comprehensive vehicle inspections, significantly boosting production efficiency and product quality. The company has implemented 10,000-ton integrated die-casting technology, dramatically reducing component count and enhancing overall vehicle quality.

SOURCE Seres Group Co.,Ltd.