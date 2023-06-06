Serial Entrepreneur Joins Blo Blow Dry Bar with Multi-Unit Agreement in the South Shore

North America's Leading Blow Dry Bar Franchise Expands South of Boston to Further Extend East Coast Footprint

BOSTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, has announced a signed franchise agreement that will bring two new locations to the South Shore. The first bar will be in Hanover Crossing with the opening slated for Q4 of 2023, and site selection is currently underway for the second bar which is projected to open in Q2 of 2024.

Behind this multi-unit agreement is a native of the South Shore, Molly O'Connor. A serial entrepreneur, O'Connor founded her own business in 2014 that provides mobile locker trucks for large scale events such as concerts and festivals. Since then, she has grown the company from statewide to nationwide service. O'Connor specializes in business development, client relations, logistics, team management, and customer experience, but also has a background in business marketing.

After expanding her business across the country and ready for her next endeavor, she decided to try the franchise business model as it comes with the resources and playbook that she lacked when opening her first business.

"With a solid operations team behind my mobile locker business, I feel confident in starting something new and growing it to be just as successful," said O'Connor. "After identifying the need for blow out services south of Boston, I contacted Blo Blow Dry Bar and have felt supported with a turn-key business model every step of the way."

Born and raised in the South Shore area, O'Connor looks forward to bringing this strong and uplifting brand to her community, especially with knowing young professionals, established business women, high schoolers and beyond are in need of this service.

"As a rapidly-growing, industry-leading brand, we look for franchise partners like Molly who have an entrepreneurial mindset, a strong belief in our mission, and a drive to better their community," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "Boston is a prime target of growth and an opportunity to provide more people with confidence through catwalk-quality blow outs."

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi- unit operators to join the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities visit https://franchise.blomedry.com/.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 140 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

