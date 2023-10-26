Serious Concerns About Frequent Heartburn Medications Spurs Demand for Healthy Alternatives

-Enzymedica Offers All-Natural Relief-

VENICE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumer interest in heartburn solutions reaches unprecedented levels, Enzymedica , a trusted leader in digestive health, introduces a range of all-natural, healthy alternatives for occasional heartburn and indigestion relief. This move comes in response to the recent revelation of a study linking long-term usage of Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) to potential health risks, including dementia. With a commitment to providing safe and effective solutions, Enzymedica offers consumers a variety of options that not only relieve symptoms of occasional heartburn resulting from food and diet choices, but also promote overall digestive wellness.

The heartburn solutions category has faced stagnation due to a lack of innovation, concerns about drug side effects and confusion surrounding the frequent, long-term usage of PPIs and other acid inhibitors. The recent study shedding light on potential health risks associated with PPIs has left consumers seeking trustworthy alternatives that prioritize their well-being. Not only do Enzymedica's range of heartburn relief products, including Heartburn Soothe , Acid Soothe and Betaine HCI , offer instant relief from occasional heartburn and indigestion, but they also contribute to the rebuilding of the gastrointestinal lining and promote long-term digestive health.

"It is disheartening and concerning to hear about the results of this latest study linking heartburn medications and dementia, especially considering there are so many people using them on a long-term basis - far longer than indicated. The good news is that there are all-natural, safe solutions to help people with occasional indigestion and heartburn," says Ryan Sensenbrenner, senior director of marketing at Enzymedica. "In addition to food, diet and lifestyle choices, some great suggestions for relieving occasional heartburn include looking for products that include betaine, zinc carnosine and/or alginate, like Enzymedica's entire suite of products indicated to provide instant relief to soothe and protect the digestive system."

Enzymedica products are available for purchase on their official website, Enzymedica.com , as well as Amazon.com and at various retail locations such as Whole Foods, Sprouts, Fresh Thyme and CVS. These products offer consumers a reliable and convenient way to address their occasional heartburn concerns with natural, science-backed solutions.

