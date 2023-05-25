Serotonin Centers to Debut in Missouri with 5-Unit Development Deal

Local Entrepreneurs to Expand Nation's First Anti-Aging Franchise throughout Southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serotonin Centers , the nation's first and only anti-aging/longevity franchise, announced a new multi-unit development deal that will bring 5 locations to Missouri. Local entrepreneurs Travis and Rhonda Little have identified Springfield as the location for their first two Serotonin Centers, which are both anticipated to open in January 2024.

The Southwest Missouri natives have a successful background in both the dairy and construction industries, having operated a dairy farm in Seymour for 20 years as well as building a local construction company that has been involved in the construction of 150-200 single-family homes each year for the last 18 years.

Now, the Littles say they are the most passionate they have ever been about "act 3" of their entrepreneurial careers – Serotonin Centers.

"While we've been fortunate enough to avoid any serious health concerns during our life, we're not blind to the ways in which traditional healthcare is lagging behind the times," Travis said. "More than ever, communities want access to health solutions that do more than just keep them alive. They want solutions that can help them thrive and enjoy the full extent of their time on this earth. And that's what Serotonin Centers is uniquely poised to do."

Based on their success across a diverse set of industries, Eric Casaburi, the founder and CEO of Serotonin Centers, said he is confident the new Missouri locations will thrive under the Little's leadership.

"Springfield is an ideal market for Serotonin to plant it's flag in Missouri," Casaburi said. "As we continue to develop our regional footprint in the years ahead, we are excited to watch as Serotonin reshapes and reimagines healthspan and improves quality of life in communities throughout Southwest Missouri."

With 58 new franchise locations under development, Serotonin Centers has capitalized on the growth of the alternative health sector. The anti-aging market topped $67.2 Billion in 2022, with expectations for the market to grow to $98.6 Billion by 2028 . This rise in popularity and consumer attention is attributed to increased awareness about the benefits of anti-aging products, and heightened acceptance for all-natural, non-invasive anti-aging procedures and treatments.

