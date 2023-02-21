Serotonin Centers to Open 6 New Franchise Locations throughout Boston

Experienced Multi-Unit Operators Sign Deal with Fast-Growth Anti-Aging & Wellness Franchise

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serotonin Centers , an emerging wellness and anti-aging/longevity franchise that is rapidly expanding nationwide, has secured an agreement to develop 6 franchise locations in the Boston area. Site selection is currently underway in the western suburbs, including Newton and Dedham, with plans for the first location to open this fall.

Exterior of Serotonin Anti-Aging Center

The new Serotonin Centers franchises will be owned and operated by Steve and Casey Barker, who bring years of experience in franchising as the owners of two successful trampoline park franchises in the area. They're excited to take the leap into the wellness space to provide the wide variety of breakthrough anti-aging and longevity services offered by Serotonin, which was established by nationally-recognized fitness industry entrepreneur Eric Casaburi.

As the nation's first franchise brand to enter the anti-aging and hormone treatment space, Serotonin Centers offers membership tiers for clients to receive a vast lineup of next-level wellness and longevity treatment options, including cutting-edge hormone restoration, aesthetic enhancement, weight control, immunity, recovery treatments and more

"As we sought out new investment opportunities, Serotonin Centers rose to the top of our list not only due to relevance, demand and strong unit economics, but also because we align with the mission of boosting people's confidence and quality of life through improved health and wellness," Steve Baker said. "Even more, Eric's passion for anti-aging is contagious. He's already found the key to success in the industry."

While Steve comes to Serotonin Centers with a background in financing, Casey holds a cosmetology license – another reason why an anti-aging and wellness franchise was a logical next step for the Bakers' franchise business investments.

"Steve and Casey's experience as successful multi-unit operators in franchising, coupled with Casey's interest in cosmetology, will suit the Serotonin brand well as we enter the Boston market," said Casaburi, founder and CEO of Serotonin Centers. "Their business acumen and passion for helping Boston residents achieve their optimal health make them a perfect fit for our fast-growing national wellness brand."

Casey Baker noted the relevance, ongoing demand and evolving nature of anti-aging products and services as a key reason for choosing to operate a business in the niche wellness space.

"People want to look good and know they're taking care of themselves," she said. "As anti-aging becomes increasingly popular, and certainly more common than it was just five or ten years ago, Serotonin Centers will be there to ensure the Boston community has access to all of its advancements and capabilities."

To learn more about Serotonin Centers and its franchising opportunities, visit www.serotonincenters.com/franchising/

ABOUT SEROTONIN CENTERS

Aptly named after the hormone that's function is to stabilize human's feelings of well-being and overall happiness, Serotonin's longevity and anti-aging concept provides members the road map for maximizing wellness and healthspan. The anti-aging brand intersects the expertise of both medical practitioners and health coaches in a concierge eco-system under one roof to slow down the human biological clock and extend the prime years of looking and feeling your best. Those interested in investing in a Serotonin Center can visit serotonincenters.com/franchising/ for more information.

