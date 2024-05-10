Serotonin Centers to Rejuvenate San Diego with Latest Franchise Signing

Group of Health Practitioners Combine Forces to Bring Anti-Aging Franchise to San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serotonin Centers , the nation's fastest-growing anti-aging/longevity franchise, has announced plans to continue the buildout of the brand's West Coast roots, having finalized its latest development deal for a new center in San Diego. A San Diego-based ownership group comprised of medical practitioners – Anazosis, LLC – named after the ancient Greek term for rejuvenation – has signed on to open a Serotonin Centers location in the Del Mar area, and is projected to make its public debut in early 2025.

Serotonin Centers is lauded for its concierge-style healthspan and anti-aging services, including:

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT)

Medical weight loss

Body contouring (CoolSculpting/EmSculpt)

Medical aesthetics (Botox, Fillers, Microneedling with PRP, and Hydrafacials)

IV drip therapy

Restorative services like red-light therapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT)

Each center staffs licensed medical practitioners and personal health coaches that design personalized prescriptive road maps to assist members to achieve their individual goals.

A Mission of Well-Being

The ownership group who will operate the new center consists of doctors Aileen Afshar, Shahid Hussain, Afsaneh Nourin, Ramin Berenji, and Golnar Berenji; four practicing physicians and a dentist, respectively.

"Combined, we've invested nearly a century into supporting the well-being of San Diego residents, helping them to navigate their health challenges and severe ailments," Shahid shared. "But we recognized more could be done to service our community's health needs. We wanted to fill in the gaps where traditional healthcare often falls short. Serotonin Centers and its one-stop-shop approach to anti-aging treatments stood out as a potential solution."

With 100 franchises open or under development, Serotonin is positioned to lead the MedSpa and anti-aging industries as demand in the sector escalates. The rising interest in the Serotonin brand is largely due to their expertise in franchising, as well as attention to industry-specific operational details.

"Current medical and wellness advancements in technology and modalities have become the norm in communities like San Diego with well-educated and health-conscious residents," said Eric Casaburi, Founder and CEO of Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers. "Our forward-thinking approaches will stand out among top-tier treatments targeting longevity and overall healthspan."

To learn more about Serotonin and its franchising opportunities, visit www.serotonincenters.com/franchising/ .

ABOUT SEROTONIN ANTI-AGING CENTERS:

Aptly named after the hormone that stabilizes human feelings of well-being and overall happiness, Serotonin Centers provides members the road map for maximizing wellness and optimizing healthspan. The anti-aging and longevity franchise intersects the expertise of both medical practitioners and health coaches in a concierge eco-system under one roof to slow down the human biological clock and extend the prime years of looking and feeling your best. Those interested in investing in a Serotonin Anti-Aging Center can visit serotonincenters.com/franchising/ for more information.

