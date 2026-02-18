Serve on the Judging Panel: Globee® Awards for Achievement Invites Accomplished Business Leaders and Industry Professionals Worldwide

A global call for experienced professionals to help evaluate and recognize outstanding achievements across industries and organizations of all sizes.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards for Achievement, part of the Globee Awards' premier portfolio of merit-based and data-driven business recognition programs, invites accomplished business leaders and industry professionals from around the world to serve on its distinguished judging panel.

To apply to serve on the judging panel, visit: https://globeeawards.com/achievement/

Open to qualified working professionals, executives, entrepreneurs, and subject-matter experts across industries, the program recognizes achievements by individuals, teams, departments, companies, products and services, and brand and communications initiatives worldwide. Judges play a vital role in ensuring that recognition is based solely on merit, impact, and measurable results.

Judging is conducted through a structured, transparent, and data-driven scoring system. Assignments are reviewed securely online, allowing judges to evaluate entries from anywhere in the world at their own time and convenience.

Professionals selected to serve on the judging panel who successfully complete their assignments receive:

A verified eCertificate of participation

Name and company listing on the official Globee® Awards Judges page

Opportunities to contribute insights as part of the global Globee community

By serving as a judge, industry leaders contribute to maintaining high standards of credibility and integrity in global business recognition while gaining exposure to innovative achievements across sectors.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards organize merit-based, data-driven business recognition programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation. Achievements are evaluated and scored exclusively by qualified industry professionals and business leaders serving on the judging panel. Winners are determined solely by the average of independent scores, ensuring a transparent, objective, and peer-driven recognition process across individuals, teams, products and services, companies, and brands.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #BusinessAwards #AchievementRecognition #MeritBasedAwards #GlobalLeadership #IndustryExperts

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Globee Awards